Cheers, sexy Jessica!

CHEERS, JESSICA!
Actress Jessica Alba is the image of the 2009 Campari Calendar, launched to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the famous liquor. The photo was taken by renowned photographer Mario Testino.
DIDN'T WORK
Luis Miguel gave orders that the high lights of the automobile waiting for him at the foot of his private jet's stairs in Montevideo, Uruguay, be on. The Mexican singer wanted to avoid the paparazzi and that's why he made this stop at nighttime during his tour Cómplices (Accomplices).
IT SHOWS...
The pregnancy of the Mexican actress Geraldine Bazán is going marvelously well. The actress arrived at Miami airport from Mexico accompanied by her baby's future father, Gabriel Soto.
LIKE EVERYONE ELSE
Despite being a big star in Mexican television, Gabriel Soto, Geraldine's companion, waited his turn for a taxi like everyone else at the Miami airport.
PROUD OF THEIR NEW BABY
Actors Alfonso Herrera and Ximena Herrera pose proudly at the premiere in Mexico City of their new film Volverte a ver (To See You Again), which will open in that country on Christmas day.
IN SUPPORT OF HIS FRIEND
On that same event's red carpet we saw Cristian Chávez more than willing to support his partner in the group RBD.
GUESS WHO THIS IS
He's none other than Khotán, anchor Candela Ferro's boyfriend. The actor has changed his look for the telenovela Eternamente tuya (Eternally Yours), being produced in Mexico by TV Azteca.
THE NOT-SO-NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
After 15 years, the group New Kids on the Block performed at Mexico City's National Auditorium to remember their old glories, and to promote their new album with quite an original title, The Block.
AMANDA STRIKES AGAIN
Also at Mexico City's National Auditorium, by the middle of next year the singer Amanda Miguel will arrive with a new album on hand, Anillo de compromiso (Engagement Ring). In this CD, the person who is also a juror in the program El show de los sueños (The Show of Dreams) (Univisión) pays tribute to various Mexican composers.
KISSES AND CHAMPAGNE
American actress Debra Messing gives a loving kiss to his Colombian colleague John Leguizamo during the party in Hollywood, CA, to celebrate the premiere of the movie they both star in, Nothing like the Holidays.
SHOPPING
Actress Lindsay Lohan and her girlfriend, DJ Samantha Ronson, were captured by photographers while they tried on some items at the Dior boutique in Beverly Hills, CA.
THE PERENNIAL JOKERS
Mexican singer Yuri and her husband Rodrigo Espinoza arrived with their usual sense of humor at the Miami airport. They both flew in from Mexico and took time to play games with the photographers who captured them on their way to a taxi.
IN DADDY'S ARMS
How many women wouldn't love to be Suri Cruise in this photo? Her proud father, Tom Cruise, carried her as they left their apartment on New York's East Side toward the SUV at the curb.
CURIOUS HAIRDO
It's not that Christina Aguilera has given up on her hair, but she simply held it together in this tassel hairdo for the Grammy nominations announced in Los Angeles. Lil Wayne and Coldplay head the list of potential winners of the gramophone awards, which will be awarded for the 51th time on February 8 at the Staples Center.
CHRISTMAS SEASON IS ON
American actor/singer Jamie Foxx was part of the group of stars who took part in the traditional ceremony to light the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in New York. The event was broadcast nationwide by NBC and Tony Bennett, The Jonas Brothers and Beyoncé also performed.