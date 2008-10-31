Body After Baby

Por People Staff Updated Enero 12, 2022

These stars went from baby mommies to hot mammas after shedding their pregnancy weight by eating healthy and exercising

Empezar galería

1 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: Flynet/The Grosby Group

"During her pregnancy, she was able to indulge," says celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza of actress Jessica Alba. "Luckily, Jessica has always preferred healthy food."

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 30

AFTER

Credit: Getty Images

Jessica Alba "hit the gym three weeks after giving birth and eased herself into her routine with 25 minutes of core exercises. "Her arms are leaner, and her legs and hips are firmer. She always gives me 100 percent, and her body shows it," Says Braganza.

3 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Mexican actress Salma Hayek "took careful consideration of the baby's needs during breastfeeding months, but was mindful of eating a balanced diet to maintain that curvy figure," says Jennifer Cassetty, sports, nutrition and fitness expert to the celebrities.

Anuncio

4 de 30

AFTER

Credit: Grosby Group

Salma Hayek, 41, who suffered from gestational diabetes, told Oprah Winfrey, "I'm taking my time losing weight."

5 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: Cortesía de Univisión

Singer Olga Tañón said that her husband was her greatest fan. "Even when I had to put on a muumuu, he would say to me 'You look beautiful.'"

6 de 30

AFTER

Credit: Retna

One hour a day on the treadmill and some dance classes have helped singer Olga Tanon lose more than 65 lbs!

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: Cortesía Revista ¡Hola! México

Model and actress Aracely Arambual ate healthy food every three hours to nourish her baby. "I love good food," she said.

8 de 30

AFTER

Credit: MEZCALENT.COM

The wife of Luis Miguel, who lost 24lbs. after giving birth says the best exercise she gets is running around after her son.

9 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

We hardly notice that the stick-figure Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman was pregnant until a few weeks before her delivery. You could hardly make out her baby bump!

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 30

AFTER

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Spotted at a spinning class a day before giving birth to Sunday Rose, Nicole Kidman, 41, was back on the bike in three weeks.

11 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Dressed in a muumuu to cover up her twins-filled belly, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie has been known to eat healthy, "eating 6 small meals per day with equal portions of one carb and one source of protein," says nutritionist Jennifer Cassetty.

12 de 30

AFTER

Credit: Getty Images

It only took the beautiful Changeling star 5 months to get back to her sexy svelte figure again. Angelina Jolie likes yoga, kickboxing, more outdoor activity and sports influenced activities than just basic treadmill running to shed extra baby weight," says fitness expert Jennifer Cassetty.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

13 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: Cortesía de Daisy Fuentes

The 31-year-old Argentinean model Sandra Vidal let her tummy grow by indulging in her favorite foods, including cheeses, and chorizo and blood-sausages.

14 de 30

AFTER

Credit: The Grosby Group

She lost 29 out of the 44 pounds she gained. Dieting and lifting leg and arm weights, as well as exercising her stomach muscles has brought model Sandra Vidal to her natural weight.

15 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

Rocker Gwen Stefani put on significant weight with her first baby, but stayed active throughout her pregnancy.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

16 de 30

AFTER

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

Nutritionist and celeb trainer <a href="http:/www.jennifercassetty.com" target="_blank" >Jennifer Cassetty says that "Gwen practices portion sizes and 'cheats' a bit on her diet every day by treating herself to one small indulgence in order to stay on track with diet for the rest of the day. Gwen Stefani's lean physique is 80% diet-related. Her cardio plan largely consists of running three to four days per week followed by weight lifting.

17 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

The first African-American actress to win an Academy award took off time from work to really care for her body and growing baby.

18 de 30

AFTER

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

"She feels better when she exercises," says trainer Ramona Braganza of Halle Berry, 41, whom she sees five times a week.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

19 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

Given that it was her first child, it looks like Camila Alves fulfilled all those cravings she had that come along with pregnancy.

20 de 30

AFTER

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Camila Alves, 25, resumed exercising after giving birth to Levi, her son with Matthew McConaughey, but a diet packed with salads and fruit has also helped her get trim again.

21 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

With two twins in the oven, Puerto Rican actress Jennifer Lopez looked like she was ready to pop, and gained about 50 lbs.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

22 de 30

AFTER

Credit: WireImage

After putting on 50 lbs. with her twins, Jennifer Lopez, 39, took it easy for four months. Now she works out up to six times a week, says Gunner Peterson, who trained her for her triathlon.

23 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: CORTESÍA DE GABY SPANIC

Eight months into her pregnancy, Gabriela Spanic looked glowing and relaxed, and proud to show off her full tummy while in a bikini. She confessed that sometimes she would eat a whole pint of ice-cream in one sitting.

24 de 30

AFTER

Credit: GIO ALMA

Losing 15 lbs. after giving birth to her baby, actress Gabriela Spanic replaced fried foods and bread with fish and vegetables, and only ate pasta once a week.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

25 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: CORTESÍA DE GABRIELA BO

"My exercise regime during the pregnancy was to eat, eat, eat," said 28-year-old Paraguayan model Gabriella Bo. What's great about Bo is that she can put on the weight as easy as she can lose it.

26 de 30

AFTER

Credit: KIKE SAN MARTÍN

After her pregnancy, Gabriella Bo lost 33 pounds. Her secret was to eat a diet full of tofu, soy, white mean, and a lot of fruit. She also indulged in dessert, like low-fat yogurt.

27 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: The Grosby Group

Mexican singer Thalia, 37, had to say goodbye to all her Manolo shoes and Chanel clothing.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

28 de 30

AFTER

Credit: Mezcalent

Four months after giving birth to her daughter Sabrina, Thalia was able to fit into her jeans again thanks to a good diet of protein and fruit. "I haven't done any exercise at all except walk with my daughter." Now that's just pure luck.

29 de 30

BEFORE

Credit: THE GROSBY GROUP

Small-framed and petite, singer Christina Aguilera made sure to take good care of her baby bump during the full nine-month period, and gained 40 pounds.

30 de 30

AFTER

Credit: Getty Images

The singer of Ecuadorian descent had a c-section, so there was a 6-week healing window recommended afterwards by doctors. As soon as that window was over, Christina Aguilera was back at the gym. "She put in 5 days per week into the gym with a regimen of cardio and intervals for 40 minutes, plus another 40 minutes of strength training each day followed by 10 minutes of stretching," says celeb fitness trainer <a href="http:/www.jennifercassetty.com" target="_blank" >Jennifer Cassetty

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By People Staff