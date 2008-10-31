Body After Baby
These stars went from baby mommies to hot mammas after shedding their pregnancy weight by eating healthy and exercising
BEFORE
"During her pregnancy, she was able to indulge," says celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza of actress Jessica Alba. "Luckily, Jessica has always preferred healthy food."
AFTER
Jessica Alba "hit the gym three weeks after giving birth and eased herself into her routine with 25 minutes of core exercises. "Her arms are leaner, and her legs and hips are firmer. She always gives me 100 percent, and her body shows it," Says Braganza.
BEFORE
Mexican actress Salma Hayek "took careful consideration of the baby's needs during breastfeeding months, but was mindful of eating a balanced diet to maintain that curvy figure," says Jennifer Cassetty, sports, nutrition and fitness expert to the celebrities.
AFTER
Salma Hayek, 41, who suffered from gestational diabetes, told Oprah Winfrey, "I'm taking my time losing weight."
BEFORE
Singer Olga Tañón said that her husband was her greatest fan. "Even when I had to put on a muumuu, he would say to me 'You look beautiful.'"
AFTER
One hour a day on the treadmill and some dance classes have helped singer Olga Tanon lose more than 65 lbs!
BEFORE
Model and actress Aracely Arambual ate healthy food every three hours to nourish her baby. "I love good food," she said.
AFTER
The wife of Luis Miguel, who lost 24lbs. after giving birth says the best exercise she gets is running around after her son.
BEFORE
We hardly notice that the stick-figure Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman was pregnant until a few weeks before her delivery. You could hardly make out her baby bump!
AFTER
Spotted at a spinning class a day before giving birth to Sunday Rose, Nicole Kidman, 41, was back on the bike in three weeks.
BEFORE
Dressed in a muumuu to cover up her twins-filled belly, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie has been known to eat healthy, "eating 6 small meals per day with equal portions of one carb and one source of protein," says nutritionist Jennifer Cassetty.
AFTER
It only took the beautiful Changeling star 5 months to get back to her sexy svelte figure again. Angelina Jolie likes yoga, kickboxing, more outdoor activity and sports influenced activities than just basic treadmill running to shed extra baby weight," says fitness expert Jennifer Cassetty.
BEFORE
The 31-year-old Argentinean model Sandra Vidal let her tummy grow by indulging in her favorite foods, including cheeses, and chorizo and blood-sausages.
AFTER
She lost 29 out of the 44 pounds she gained. Dieting and lifting leg and arm weights, as well as exercising her stomach muscles has brought model Sandra Vidal to her natural weight.
BEFORE
Rocker Gwen Stefani put on significant weight with her first baby, but stayed active throughout her pregnancy.
AFTER
Nutritionist and celeb trainer <a href="http:/www.jennifercassetty.com" target="_blank" >Jennifer Cassetty says that "Gwen practices portion sizes and 'cheats' a bit on her diet every day by treating herself to one small indulgence in order to stay on track with diet for the rest of the day. Gwen Stefani's lean physique is 80% diet-related. Her cardio plan largely consists of running three to four days per week followed by weight lifting.
BEFORE
The first African-American actress to win an Academy award took off time from work to really care for her body and growing baby.
AFTER
"She feels better when she exercises," says trainer Ramona Braganza of Halle Berry, 41, whom she sees five times a week.
BEFORE
Given that it was her first child, it looks like Camila Alves fulfilled all those cravings she had that come along with pregnancy.
AFTER
Camila Alves, 25, resumed exercising after giving birth to Levi, her son with Matthew McConaughey, but a diet packed with salads and fruit has also helped her get trim again.
BEFORE
With two twins in the oven, Puerto Rican actress Jennifer Lopez looked like she was ready to pop, and gained about 50 lbs.
AFTER
After putting on 50 lbs. with her twins, Jennifer Lopez, 39, took it easy for four months. Now she works out up to six times a week, says Gunner Peterson, who trained her for her triathlon.
BEFORE
Eight months into her pregnancy, Gabriela Spanic looked glowing and relaxed, and proud to show off her full tummy while in a bikini. She confessed that sometimes she would eat a whole pint of ice-cream in one sitting.
AFTER
Losing 15 lbs. after giving birth to her baby, actress Gabriela Spanic replaced fried foods and bread with fish and vegetables, and only ate pasta once a week.
BEFORE
"My exercise regime during the pregnancy was to eat, eat, eat," said 28-year-old Paraguayan model Gabriella Bo. What's great about Bo is that she can put on the weight as easy as she can lose it.
AFTER
After her pregnancy, Gabriella Bo lost 33 pounds. Her secret was to eat a diet full of tofu, soy, white mean, and a lot of fruit. She also indulged in dessert, like low-fat yogurt.
BEFORE
Mexican singer Thalia, 37, had to say goodbye to all her Manolo shoes and Chanel clothing.
AFTER
Four months after giving birth to her daughter Sabrina, Thalia was able to fit into her jeans again thanks to a good diet of protein and fruit. "I haven't done any exercise at all except walk with my daughter." Now that's just pure luck.
BEFORE
Small-framed and petite, singer Christina Aguilera made sure to take good care of her baby bump during the full nine-month period, and gained 40 pounds.
AFTER
The singer of Ecuadorian descent had a c-section, so there was a 6-week healing window recommended afterwards by doctors. As soon as that window was over, Christina Aguilera was back at the gym. "She put in 5 days per week into the gym with a regimen of cardio and intervals for 40 minutes, plus another 40 minutes of strength training each day followed by 10 minutes of stretching," says celeb fitness trainer <a href="http:/www.jennifercassetty.com" target="_blank" >Jennifer Cassetty