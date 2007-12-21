The Best Paparazzi Shots 2007
STEPSON
Jennifer López got her picture snapped in Los Angeles while she was lovingly holding Christian Anthony, the son her husband, Marc Anthony, and his ex, Dayanara Torres.
PREGNANT!
This image clinched it for everyone. When her Roberto Cavalli costume flew up during an October concert in Atlantic City, NJ, and revealed her growing tummy, it was clear to see that Jennifer López and husband Marc Anthony were expecting their first child together.
BUDDIES
This image pegged Shakira and Penélope Cruz as the new Hollywood nightlife Latina queens.
PRISON BREAK
Paris Hilton couldn't hide her frustration on June 8 in Los Angeles when she was forced to obey the law. Barely a day after being released from jail to finish serving a 45-day sentence at her mansion, justice prevailed and she returned to prison just like any other mortal.
BABY BUMP ALERT!
Six months along in her pregnancy, Thalía showed the world her growing tummy for the first time in July while at an auction in New York.
MOMMY-TO-BE
Salma Hayek's baby bump was in full view in this pic! After seeing the photo, the world couldn't wait to meet little Valentina Paloma.
I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU...
When photos of Christian Chávez's 2005 wedding with BJ Murphy (right) in Canada went public in March of this year, the RBD star was forced to declare his homosexuality.
FALLING DOWN DRUNK
Photographers caught Lindsay Lohan when she passed out from too much alcohol in Hollywood, CA, in May. Good thing she eventually headed to rehab!
LIVIN' LA VIDA LOCA?
A crazed Britney Spears was photographed as she bashed a paparazzo's car with an umbrella. She later said she was just rehearsing for a role in a movie. A movie that was apparently never released.