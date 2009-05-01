Beauty behind the scenes

Por People Staff Updated Enero 12, 2022

HAUTE COUTURE

Credit: Do Not Disturb Productions

This year Venezuelan designer Ángel Sánchez was chosen to create the nine tailored dresses for each of our celebrities. Since Sánchez wanted to honor beauty without being tempted for color, he let the beauties inspire him on different versions of a classic.

A FRIENDSHIP IS BORN

Credit: Do Not Disturb Productions

Like old friends, Ana de la Reguera and Ana Bárbara got along so well that they ended up singing all the songs played in the studio, like Selena's "Amor prohibido" (Forbidden Love).

HOME REMEDY

Credit: Do Not Disturb Productions

Halfway into the 10-hour photo shoot, Karla Monroig's blood pressure dropped and she drank a Coca-Cola to recover.

MY HUSBAND IS YOUR FAN

Credit: Do Not Disturb Productions

Ana Bárbara confessed that her husband, José María Pirru Fernández, is a fan of Ana de la Reguera. "Wait until my husband sees Ana de la Reguera. He's going to go crazy!" said the Mexican singer.

AIR DELIVERY

Credit: Do Not Disturb Productions

The day before our stars gathered, this celebrity arrived from Colombia on a friend's private jet. Edith González was in Colombia filming the telenovela Doña Bárbara (Telemundo).

A GOOD MOM

Credit: Do Not Disturb Productions

Eight months into her pregnancy, the Primer impacto (Univisión) anchor Bárbara Bermudo showed up with her mother, Magaly, who was constantly tending to her daughter and reporting every detail of what was going on at the set to her son-in-law, Mario Andrés Moreno.

MISS UNIVERSAL FAN

Credit: Do Not Disturb Productions

Brushing her teeth next to Lili Estefan, Dayana Mendoza revealed that she was a loyal fan of her show, El Gordo y la Flaca (Univisión).

RELAX MODE

Credit: Do Not Disturb Productions

On a whim, Lili Estefan drank a mimosa to kick into photo-shoot mode.

WHAT?

Credit: RODRIGO VARELA/GETTY IMAGES

Singer Belinda declined to be part of PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's 50 Most Beautiful because she only wears Chanel.

