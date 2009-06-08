Baby Bump?
EATING FOR TWO?
Daisy Fuentes goes shopping at an exclusive Beverly Hills store showing a slight bump. Are Fuentes and fiancé, Matt Goss, on the road to parenthood... or did she just have too much to eat?
DRESSED TO KILL
Actress Sherlyn films the promotional spot for her episode of the second season of Mujeres asesinas (Female Assasins) in Mexico City. Sherlyn will star in the episode Laura confundida (Laura, confused).
FACE-OFF
Angélica Vale, along mother, Angélica María, are two of the new faces featured in the second season of the show. They will star in the episode Julia, encubridora (Julia, the Cover-up).
THE VOICE
Singer Gloria Trevi composed and sings "Que emane" (Let it Radiate), the series' main musical theme.
REUNION
The members of the 90's phenomenom Mexican boy-band Magneto, (from left) Toño, Mauri, Alan, Elías and Alex, reunite with their fans in Mexico City for one day.
FASHIONISTAS
Eugenio Siller (left) and Aarón Díaz attend the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of DFashion in Mexico City.
WALK THE CATWALK
Actress Ana Claudia Talancón models for the fall-winter collection of the firm Rapsodia on the DFashion runway.
HUNK IN THE HOUSE
Actor Víctor González's sculptural figure prompts some sighs from his female fans while wearing a "Love is back" jacket at DFashion in Mexico City.
STAR MODEL
Aarón Díaz (left) and Mexican designer Ricardo Seco, are applauded after displaying the trends for next winter in Mexico.
PROJECT RUNWAY
Josemaría Torre, a designer himself, and new girlfriend, didn't miss one second of the latest DFashion show.
ALL TRANSFORMED
An older looking Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox attend the Tokyo premiere of their awaited sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which will open in U.S. on June 23.
THE FANATIC
Singer Rihanna reacts emotionally to the Lakers' victory over Magic at the L.A. Staples Center.
FOLLOWING SUIT
As if Rihanna wasn't cheering hard enough, Leonardo DiCaprio and buddy actor Simon Baker showed their equally true colors as the Los Angeles Lakers took the win.
FEELING LIKE A KID AGAIN
Among other Hollywood stars present, Sharon Stone showed her support for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation in Los Angeles, CA. Stone is one of many who help raise funds for children with AIDS.