Baby Bump Style

Por People Staff Updated Enero 11, 2022
Credit: Mezcalent
They may be preggers, but that doesn't mean these stars checked out on fashion.
Susana González

Credit: Mezcalent

The actress sported a hippie chic look on the runway during Mexico's Fashion Week, wearing clothes from Sweet Pea.

Chantal Andere

Credit: Mezcalent

Only a tiny baby bump, the pregnant actress wore this flattering Sweet Pea design during Mexico's Fashion Week.

Geraldine Bazán

Credit: Mezcalent

Who says you can't look sexy while you're preggers? The actress looks absolutely glowing in this simple yet stylish dress.

Daniela de Kabah

Credit: Mezcalent

You may have a big baby bump, but at least you can still wear skinny jean and heels. The actress dons a great design from Sweet Pea.

Lidia Ávila

Credit: Mezcalent

This vibrant blue 70's-inspired blouse looks beautiful on the actress, showing off her elegant collar bones while accentuating her fine physique.

Celebrating the Baby Bump

Credit: Mezcalent

Designer of the Sweet Pea maternity fashion line, Marisa Hernandez Julia, took a bow with all of her pregnant celebrity models after her fashion show during Mexico's Spring/Summer 2009 Fashion Week.

By People Staff