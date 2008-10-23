Baby Bump Style
Susana González
The actress sported a hippie chic look on the runway during Mexico's Fashion Week, wearing clothes from Sweet Pea.
Chantal Andere
Only a tiny baby bump, the pregnant actress wore this flattering Sweet Pea design during Mexico's Fashion Week.
Geraldine Bazán
Who says you can't look sexy while you're preggers? The actress looks absolutely glowing in this simple yet stylish dress.
Daniela de Kabah
You may have a big baby bump, but at least you can still wear skinny jean and heels. The actress dons a great design from Sweet Pea.
Lidia Ávila
This vibrant blue 70's-inspired blouse looks beautiful on the actress, showing off her elegant collar bones while accentuating her fine physique.
Celebrating the Baby Bump
Designer of the Sweet Pea maternity fashion line, Marisa Hernandez Julia, took a bow with all of her pregnant celebrity models after her fashion show during Mexico's Spring/Summer 2009 Fashion Week.