The babies of 2008
This year the entertainment world witnessed a baby boom and many famous were fortunate to become happy parents
MAX AND EMME
On Friday, February 22, Jennifer López saw her greatest wish come true: to become a mother...of two! Now the actress and singer of Puerto Rican descent never wants to be away from her twins and she and her husband, Marc Anthony, travel everywhere with their little ones.
VALENTINO AND MATTEO
In August, Ricky Martin caused quite a stir when he announced that he had become the father of twins through a surrogate mother. Nowadays, the Puerto Rican star is living what he describes as "the most spiritual moment of my life" with his beautiful pair.
HONOR MARIE
Jessica Alba welcomed the stork on June 7. In the middle of November the happy mother told People.com: "She is the love of my life," something we're sure her husband, Cash Warren, is not jealous about.
JERÓNIMO
On August 11, Camila Sodi and Diego Luna became parents. Talking about parenthood, the Mexican actor and director said: "I feel that life is easier with a son."
MAX LIRON
On January 12 the firstborn of Christina Aguilera and her husband, Jordan Bratman, came to the world. "To be a new mother has made me the happiest I've ever been," the singer of Ecuadorian descent told PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL a few months later.
LEVI
On July 7, Matthew McConaughey ceased to be one of the most coveted bachelors in the world to become one of the sexiest daddies. Can you imagine the American actor changing diapers? Well, according to his girlfriend, Brazilian model Camila Alves, "he is the best dad... and gets involved 100 percent."
DINORAH
Alicia Machado was crowned as a mother on June 25. At the beginning of the year, the Venezuelan former Miss Universe told PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL magazine that to her the most important thing in life was to raise a healthy child and give her all the love in the world.
GABRIEL DE JESÚS
Gaby Spanic's firstborn arrived in the world on July 10. "To have a baby has been the greatest gift God and life have given me," said the Venezuelan actress.
MICHAELLA
In October, Karla Martínez received the gift of a new baby girl. But, although she has now two, the Univisión anchor is not satisfied and has commented that she expects to have at least four children.
KNOX AND VIVIENNE
Angelina Jolie gave birth to her twins by a cesarean section on July 12 in France. With this little pair, the number of children in the Jolie-Pitt household increased to six! Both the actress and her companion, Brad Pitt, are elated to have the house full of children.
SUNDAY ROSE
Though she had tried to get pregnant before, this year Nicole Kidman finally received the gift of maternity and she welcomed her first biological daughter on July 7. The actress has assured that the girl looks like her father, singer Keith Urban, but so far she has not shown her in public and she really protects her from the paparazzi.
ZUMA NESTA ROCK
Only a year after having her firstborn, Kingston, Gwen Stefani was already anxious to do it again. The wish of the American singer came true at the end of last year when she became pregnant with her second child, born on August 21 this year.
TAÍNA
Valeria Mazza celebrated the arrival of her fourth child on April 22. With this little girl, the Argentinean model said she was closing up shop. And it seems the daughter will be as beautiful as the mother. She looks like a collection doll.
NAHLA ARIELA
Halle Berry brought to this world a beautiful girl on March 16, and since then it has become extremely hard to be away from her. To the point that on one occasion she left a fundraising event prematurely to go breast-feed the baby. To the American actress, being a mother is "the most important thing we do as women."
HARLOW WINTER KATE
The birth of her daughter on January 11 has changed Nicole Richie's life completely. She has put behind her the nights of partying, bad behavior and rehab. "She gives a totally new sense to life," said the American socialite about her firstborn. And her adoration for her baby is so complete that Richie launched a new line of jewelry and she named it House of Harlow.
MADDIE BRIANN
The news of Jamie Lynn Spears' pregnancy at age 16 caused uproar in the media. But things calmed down once Britney Spears' younger sister gave birth to her baby girl. And it seems that the young actress has come to terms nicely with maternity.
HENRY STORY
On September 5 Minnie Driver welcomed the most important man in her life, her baby son.