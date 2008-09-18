Aracely's Bump

Por People Staff Updated Enero 11, 2022
Credit: The Grosby Group
Luis Miguel's girlfriend is maternity minded; Plus: Diego Luna debuts his film at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival; and the cast of Sin senos no hay paraiso greets telenovela fans
MATERNITY WEAR

Credit: The Grosby Group

Luis Miguel's girlfriend, Aracely Arámbula walked around with her brother recently in Beverly Hills, showing off her six-month baby bump.

FIGHTER FIGURE

Credit: JPI STUDIOS

He's not just an actor anymore. First-time Mexican director and producer Diego Luna proudly presented his film JC Chavez in scruffy attire at the 12th annual Los Angles Latino Film Festival in Hollywood, CA.

KEEPING ABREAST

Credit: JPI STUDIOOS

The cast of the controversial soap Sin senos no hay paraiso (Without Breasts, there's no paradise), showed up for a meet and greet with the fans of the Noveleras Club at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, CA.

TERMINAL TEAM

Credit: Mezcalent

RBD member Poncho Herrera joined up with Humberto Busto and Andrés Almeida to promote their series Terminales, which premieres on September 22 in Mexico.

BRITNEY'S BACK!

Credit: The Grosby Group

It looks like pop star Britney Spears is trimmer than ever. It must be all the dance classes she's taking at the International Dance Academy in Hollywood, CA. Dance does a body good!

FATHER'S DAY

Credit: The Grosby Group

What a great dad! Actor Mark Wahlberg takes time out of his busy schedule to spend some time playing soccer with his daughter at the park in Beverly Hills.

CRAZY LOVE

Credit: Getty Images

Recently the couple seem more inseparable and in love than ever. Actor Antonio Banderas and wife Melanie Griffith arrived at the Maria Cristina Hotel for the first day of the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain

WOODY & CO.

Credit: Getty Images

Look who else showed up to the San Sebastian festival! It's director Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn and their daughter.

SEX IN ANOTHER CITY

Credit: Mezcalent

Actresses Chantal Andere, Luz María Zetina, Danny Frid, and Rebeca de Alba are the faces of S.O.S (Sex and Other Secrets), a Mexican TV series based on the hit HBO show Sex and the City.

MUSTACHE MISTAKE

Credit: Mezcalent

With his embarrassing handlebar 'stache, we almost mistook actor Odiseo Bichir for Pancho Villa. Bichir also attended the season premiere of S.O.S, but we don't see him with his date. We wonder why...

SO HAPPY TOGETHER

Credit: Getty Images

Actors Ed Harris, Reneé Zellweger, and Viggo Mortensen arrived at a special screening of their western cowboy flick, Appaloosa, directed by Harris, in Beverly Hills, CA. The three had nothing but kisses and hugs for each other as they joined the Cox-Arquettes on the red carpet.

THE WILD BUNCH

Credit: JPI STUDIOS

Maybe this picture looks somewhat normal, because everyone in it looks crazy. Director Pedro Almodovar, Alaska, and her husband Mario Vaquerizo attended the David Delfin Fashion show at Pasarela Cibeles during Madrid Fashion Week in Spain.

MR. CASUAL

Credit: JPI STUDIOS

Miguel Bosé looked like he forgot to get dressed when he woke up to go to the David Delfin fashion show in Madrid. Not only does he have bed-head hair, but his flannel pants look cozy enough for an afternoon nap.

GOING TO 'BATTLE'

Credit: Getty Images

Actor Martin Henderson, writer/director Stuart Townsend, his girlfriend, actress Charlize Theron, actress Michelle Rodriguez, and actor Ray Liotta all attend a screening of their film Battle in Seattle, hosted by The Cinema Society and Dior Beauty in New York City.

WITCH STYLE?

Credit: Getty Images

Proving that witches can have some style too, Harry Potter star Emma Watson attended the Fashion Fringe show in London, England during Fashion Week.

By People Staff