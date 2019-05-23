This Is What Parents Are Willing to Trade for More Sleep—and It’s Beyond Relatable

Ahh, sleep, the rarest, most precious commodity—especially for parents with young kids. Because for parents, even if they’ve finally gotten their little ones to fall asleep, there’s no guarantee they’ll stay asleep. And beyond that, the general stress of simply being a parent can leave even the most exhausted adults tossing and turning for hours. It’s exhausting just thinking about it.

Baby brand Hatch Baby knows just how sleep-deprived parents are and took the liberty of surveying over 1,000 moms and dads to learn more about their sleep habits. The survey revealed 25 percent of parents today only sleep three to five hours every night, with 47 percent of parents with toddlers, and 60 of parents with preschoolers, reporting that their sleep gets disrupted when their child comes into their bedroom in during the night. And remember when we mentioned how hard it is to get kids to go to sleep? This rings true for one-fifth of parents: 20 percent of survey-takers consider sleep training their kids to be the most challenging family life stressor.

Knowing all this, Hatch Baby went deeper to find out exactly what a good night’s sleep is worth to fatigued parents. Seriously, what would you be willing to trade for a full night of sleep? We’re talking no street noise, no restless kids, and definitely no early alarm clock. Seventy-seven percent of parents with kids under the age of 6 said they’d be willing to give up something they love, or do something they dislike, in exchange for a good night’s sleep.

What kind of “something,” you ask? In exchange for one good night of sleep: 40 percent of parents would give up social media for a month; 39 percent of parents would sit in traffic for an hour; 30 percent of parents would get dental work done; and 33 percent of dads and 19 percent of moms would brave cutting their own hair.

You have to admit, with a guaranteed-blissful 8 hours on the table, going in for a root canal suddenly doesn’t sound so bad. But since swapping hair cuts and social media for sleep isn’t actually a real thing, the best you can do is establish a consistent sleep routine while your kids are young. “Some children are naturally good sleepers and some need a little help learning the skill,” says Jillian Dowling, certified Hatch Baby sleep expert in the survey press release. “My best tip in this situation is to make sure all children learn to sleep well from a young age by implementing a consistent bedtime routine.”