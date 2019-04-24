Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are Raising Their Daughters with Boundaries and Religion

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s combined star power is blinding. She’s an Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actress and he’s a Grammy-, AMA-, and CMA-winning country singer who sells out world tours. But when it comes to raising their two daughters, Sunday, 10 and Faith, 8, the Nashville-based couple are decidedly down to earth. In fact, Kidman says her parental policiesmight even make her “unpopular.”

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” she revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Her strong belief in God has led her to raise her daughters to be religious—like she was raised.

Image zoom PHOTO: JEFF KRAVITZ/ACMA2019/GETTY IMAGES PHOTO: JEFF KRAVITZ/ACMA2019/GETTY IMAGES

“A lot of my friends tease me,” she said, adding that they go to church as a family.

“That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs, but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact,” she told Vanity Fair. “I wouldn’t say it’s absolutism, there’s constant questioning— I’m a willful, feisty girl. For me it’s very important that I don’t have judgment. My dad would always say, ‘Tolerance is the most important thing.’”

As for her children with former husband Tom Cruise, Kidman shared that 26-year-old Bella is living just outside London, while Connor, 24, is living in Miami and focusing on music.