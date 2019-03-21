Kale Named One of the Most Pesticide-Covered Produce Items at the Grocery Store in New Report

Hate kale? You might enjoy this. A new reportthis link opens in a new tab from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) suggests that the leafy green is one of the most pesticide-covered produce items at the supermarket.

The EWG, a non-profit activist and watchdog group, has compiled the list—called the “Dirty Dozen”—every year since 2004, highlighting which fruits and vegetables are contaminated with the most pesticide residue. The group analyzes Department of Agriculture test data to create their list, looking into how many different types pesticides are found on popular produce, as well as the levels of pesticide breakdown.

The biggest shocker from the 2019 Dirty Dozen was just how contaminated they found kale—a vegetable touted for its health benefits—to be. The list ranks kale as the third “dirtiest” item of produce on supermarket shelves, falling behind only strawberries and spinach, in first and second place, respectively.