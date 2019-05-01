6 Amazing Laundry Products, Recommended by Cleaning Pros

To get the dirt on the best laundry products around, we reached out to a couple of our favorite cleaning pros. Donna Smallin Kuper, the author of Cleaning Plain & Simple, and Toni Hammersley from the blog A Bowl Full of Lemons revealed the laundry detergents, stain sticks, and fabric softeners they swear by. Some are tough stain-fighters capable of handling the worst spills, while others are delicate detergents with the best-smelling scents. From the best fabric softener to the stain-removing pen that really works, these clever products are nothing short of life-changing. Your laundry game just got an upgrade.

Common Good Laundry Detergent, Lavender Scent

“This is a powerful, concentrated formula that’s free of synthetic fragrances and dye,” says cleaning expert Donna Smallin Kuper. “The bottle is a little shorter than most, so it’s a great pick if you’re tight on laundry-room space.”

To buy: $23 for 32 ounces (about 48 loads), amazon.com.

2. Caldrea Fabric Softener

“I started using this light, scented formula on delicate items that need to be air-dried, but it works well as a wrinkle releaser, too: Fill a 16-ounce spray bottle with 2 cups hot water and 1 tablespoon of the softener, then shake to mix,” says Kuper. While Kuper’s favorite scent, Rosewater Driftwood, has been discontinued, there are several other options, including Pear Blossom Agave and Sea Salt Neroli.

To buy: $18, amazon.com

3. Tide to Go Instant Stain Remover

“This portable product is a lifesaver if you’re prone to food or drink spills. It’s super strong on all marks, except oily ones, erasing them or minimizing them until you get a chance to throw the item in the washer,” says Kuper.

To buy: $3, walmart.com.

4. Molly Suds Oxygen Whitener

Looking for a more eco-friendly alternative to bleach? How about one that’s safer for sensitive skin? Hammersley has found it: Molly Suds Oxygen Whitener. “It’s great for sensitive skin, sulfate free, and works great!”

To buy: $13, amazon.com.

5. Grove Laundry Dispenser

Hate how clumsy and bulky the typical bottle of laundry detergent is? Toni from A Bowl Full of Lemons thinks she’s found the solution: Grove Collaborative’s smartly designed detergent dispenser. “It’s sleek, looks great on my laundry counter, and has an auto-fill mechanism. It eliminates the need to purchase large plastic detergent bottles,” she says.

To buy: $17, grove.co.

6. Grove Collaborative Ultra-Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent

“It’s 96% bio-based and it’s dye free! I use it daily,” says Toni Hammersley about Grove Collaborative’s laundry detergent. The ultra-concentrated formula means a little goes a very long way.

To buy: $10, grove.co.