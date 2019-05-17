The Easiest, Fastest Way to Microwave a Sweet Potato

If you are big on sweet potatoes but short on time, there’s an easy solution: Microwave your sweet potatoes. It’s really the best way. Microwaving sweet potatoes cuts down cook time by 45-55 minutes, and helps maintain nutritional value. All cooking methods cause foods to lose some of their nutrients, but the quicker your potato cooks, the more nutrients it will retain. Baking a sweet potato in the microwave preserves far more nutrients (folate, vitamins A and C) than boiling it, for example. To learn how to microwave a sweet potato, read on.

How to Microwave Sweet Potatoes

Is there a difference between the terms ‘baking’, ‘cooking’, or ‘steaming’ a sweet potato in the microwave? No. These are all different ways of describing this simple microwave process. Because sweet potatoes vary so much in size and weight, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to the question, “How long should I microwave my sweet potato?” In general, figure five minutes to cook one sweet potato in the microwave, and add two minutes in the microwave for each additional potato. Below are instructions on how to steam sweet potatoes in the microwave. (Don’t bother covering your potato in plastic wrap or with a towel, as the sweet potato comes in its own jacket—its skin!)

Microwave Sweet Potato Recipes

Microwaving sweet potatoes doesn’t need to stop with the simple potato in its jacket! Enjoy one of these terrific sweet potato side dishes in under 10 minutes!

Microwave Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 or more sweet potatoes

Unsalted butter

Salt

1. Cook the sweet potatoes in the microwave as directed above.

2. Slice the potatoes in half with a knife.

3. Transfer sweet potato flesh to a bowl, and mash with plenty of butter and salt with a potato masher, or just a fork. If you like a rustic look, you can leave in the skins, which also ups the nutrients.

Microwave Sweet Potato Chips

Ingredients:

1 or more sweet potatoes

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

RELATED: