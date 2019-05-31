Robert Pattinson moving forward as new Batman star

He’s (almost) Batman.

Robert Pattinson has taken a major step forward to becoming Warner Bros.’ new Caped Crusader.

The studio has approved the actor for the role, sources say, though negotiations are not yet finalized.

As previously reported by Deadline, the Twilight franchise star has edged out Nicholas Hoult (Tolkien, X-Men: First Class) for the coveted role after both actors were screen tested.

Pattinson is now considered the official pick to take over the role from Ben Affleck, who starred as the Dark Knight in two DC films (and made an appearance in a third).