El Dolby Theater en Los Ángeles ha sido el escenario de la 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar a lo mejor del cine que otorga la Academia de Artes y Ciencias.

Este 2022 la cinta The Power of the Dog domina las nominaciones a la estatuilla dorada con 12 menciones seguida muy de cerca por Dune con 10 menciones y Belfast y West Side Story con 7 menciones cada una.

Ariana DeBose ha dado una de las primeras grande sorpresas de la noche al recibir el primer Oscar de su carrera como Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su estelar participación en West Side Story, dirigida por Steven Spielberg. Emocionada y vestida de rojo carmín, la actriz pronunció un emotivo discurso afirmándose como "una mujer abiertamente queer, afrolatina" y después de agradecer a su director, a su coestelar Rita Moreno y a su familia dijo: "Si alguien alguna vez cuestiona tu identidad te prometo esto: hay, de hecho, un lugar para nosotros".

Encanto (Disney) se alzó como la Mejor Cinta Animada imponiéndose a fuertes contendientes como Flee; Luca; The Mitchells vs. the Machines; y Raya and the Last Dragon, esta última dirigida por Carlos López Estrada, la reconocida directora y productora de telenovelas mexicanas.

Aquí la lista de ganadores/actualizada a tiempo real:

Mejor Película

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz -Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman -Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart -Spencer

Mejor Actor

Javier Bardem -Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch -The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield -Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith -King Richard

Denzel Washington -The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Jessie Buckley -The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose -West Side Story-GANADORA

Judi Dench -Belfast

Kirsten Dunst -The Power of the Dog

Mejor Sonido

Belfast

Dune -GANADORA

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Cinematografía

Dune (GANADORA

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Efectos Especiales

Dune (GANADORA)

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor Cinta Animada

Encanto (GANADORA)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Jared Bush, codirector de Encanto, agradeció a "todo el país de Colombia" al recibir la estatuilla dorada por el aclamado filme infantil:

Mejor Documental Corto

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball (GANADORA)

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper (GANADORA)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Dune (GANADORA)

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA (GANADOR)

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor Cinta Extranjera

Drive My Car-Japan (GANADORA)

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World