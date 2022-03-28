Ariana DeBose, una de las grandes ganadores de la 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar
El Dolby Theater en Los Ángeles ha sido el escenario de la 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar a lo mejor del cine que otorga la Academia de Artes y Ciencias.
Este 2022 la cinta The Power of the Dog domina las nominaciones a la estatuilla dorada con 12 menciones seguida muy de cerca por Dune con 10 menciones y Belfast y West Side Story con 7 menciones cada una.
Ariana DeBose ha dado una de las primeras grande sorpresas de la noche al recibir el primer Oscar de su carrera como Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su estelar participación en West Side Story, dirigida por Steven Spielberg. Emocionada y vestida de rojo carmín, la actriz pronunció un emotivo discurso afirmándose como "una mujer abiertamente queer, afrolatina" y después de agradecer a su director, a su coestelar Rita Moreno y a su familia dijo: "Si alguien alguna vez cuestiona tu identidad te prometo esto: hay, de hecho, un lugar para nosotros".
Encanto (Disney) se alzó como la Mejor Cinta Animada imponiéndose a fuertes contendientes como Flee; Luca; The Mitchells vs. the Machines; y Raya and the Last Dragon, esta última dirigida por Carlos López Estrada, la reconocida directora y productora de telenovelas mexicanas.
Aquí la lista de ganadores/actualizada a tiempo real:
Mejor Película
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Actriz
Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz -Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman -Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart -Spencer
Mejor Actor
Javier Bardem -Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch -The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield -Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith -King Richard
Denzel Washington -The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Jessie Buckley -The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose -West Side Story-GANADORA
Judi Dench -Belfast
Kirsten Dunst -The Power of the Dog
Mejor Sonido
Belfast
Dune -GANADORA
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Cinematografía
Dune (GANADORA
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Efectos Especiales
Dune (GANADORA)
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor Cinta Animada
Encanto (GANADORA)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Jared Bush, codirector de Encanto, agradeció a "todo el país de Colombia" al recibir la estatuilla dorada por el aclamado filme infantil:
Mejor Documental Corto
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball (GANADORA)
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper (GANADORA)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Dune (GANADORA)
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA (GANADOR)
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor Cinta Extranjera
Drive My Car-Japan (GANADORA)
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Vestuario
Cruella (GANADORA)
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story