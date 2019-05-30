Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and George Lucas Reunite to Launch Disneyland's Star Wars Attraction

May the force be with them!

Star Wars cast members Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williamsreunited with director George Lucas and Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland on Wednesday night.

The new land, which opens Friday in Anaheim, California, features rides like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which takes place on a replica of the iconic spaceship, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which brings guests through a virtual battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Iger began the opening celebration by introducing Lucas, who called the Millennium Falcon replica “amazing.”

“It’s something you couldn’t even dream about 20 years ago,” the director, 75, said. “It’ll change your life.”

Williams, 82, who played the Falcon’s original owner Lando Calrissian, came out next.

“It’s amazing to see [the spaceship] looking so good today!” he said. “I’m so excited for you, you’re going to get to pilot the Falcon too and experience your own adventures. You’re going to love it just as much as I’ve loved it being a part of this fantastic franchise. To all the fans out there, thank you. This land is for you.”