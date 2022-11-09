The restaurant chain is delighting guests by serving special pairings from a collaboration with Sabatino Tartufi and Krug Champagne at all United States locations.

Gift Your Tastebuds the Pairing of a Lifetime With Zuma's White Truffle Menu

If you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season, Zuma restaurants has the perfect dining experience waiting for you.

From November 7 through the end of 2022, the restaurant is serving a specialty pairing menu in collaboration with Sabatino Tartufi and Krug Champagne. The unique menu brings guests white truffles paired with Krug Grand Cuvee for delicious dishes curated by Zuma's chefs.

Across the United States, each dish is presented on a Krug wooden board alongside a champagne pairing in a Krug flute. Dishes are exclusive to each restaurant.

Zuma Credit: Courtesy of Zuma

For Zuma Miami and Boston, two new limited menu dishes are part of the Japanese dining concept, including the aburi hotate torizoe and lobster ae oscietra caviar nose crispy with a glass of the Krug Grande Cuvée Brut nv edition 170th.

Meanwhile, Zuma Las Vegas will feature the wagyu aburi with hokkaido uni and kizami wasabi and chutoro tartare with oscietra caviar and crispy rice both paired with a glass of Krug 169th Grand Cuvee.

zuma Credit: Courtesy of Zuma

Finally, Zuma New York will also feature two new limited dishes, the wagyu aburi with Sabatino white truffles, and crispy temaki with enoki and green onions, both paired with a glass of Krug 'Grande Cuvée' Brut nv edition 168th.