Zoe Saldaña Takes To The Kitchen And Share Her Go-To Taco Recipe She Makes For Her Kids
The Avatar actress shares her easy and delicious take on steak tacos.
Regardless of the filling, tacos are a handheld fan favorite. This is something that actress, powerhouse Latina and mother of three Zoe Saldaña understands incredibly well.
According to the Smithsonian, tacos date back to about the 19th century and have been through quite a bit since then (from its introduction to the Spanish to its introduction to the United States).
Recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to her Instagram to share a cherished family steak taco recipe that she loves to make at home. Her recipe calls for ingredients like juicy steak, guacamole, garlic and salsa.
Ingredients
Seasoning for the meat:
- Garlic
- Ginger onion
- Liquid amino acids
- Apple cider vinegar
- Tamari soy sauce
- Toasted sesame oil
- You can add either honey or brown sugar
Guacamole:
- Avocado
- Onion
- Garlic
- Salt
- Lemon
Salsa:
- Tomatoes
- Onion
- Salt
- Pepper
- Lemon
Side:
- Tortillas
- Queso Blanco
- Asparagus
- Lemon and olive oil
Preparations
- Divide meat (5lbs)
- Season one batch with honey and the other with brown sugar
- Add in all the seasoning ingredients as you see fit / taste test it
- Let the meat marinade for 10 minutes at least
- Set the air fryer to preheat 400 degrees
- Some air fryers are different so you may want to experiment with a small piece of meat first
- Ours was cooked best at 400 for 8 minutes and we flipped it at 4 minutes
- Be sure to use a nonstick spray after each use
- We used an avocado oil spray