The Avatar actress shares her easy and delicious take on steak tacos.

Zoe Saldaña Takes To The Kitchen And Share Her Go-To Taco Recipe She Makes For Her Kids

Regardless of the filling, tacos are a handheld fan favorite. This is something that actress, powerhouse Latina and mother of three Zoe Saldaña understands incredibly well.

According to the Smithsonian, tacos date back to about the 19th century and have been through quite a bit since then (from its introduction to the Spanish to its introduction to the United States).

Recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to her Instagram to share a cherished family steak taco recipe that she loves to make at home. Her recipe calls for ingredients like juicy steak, guacamole, garlic and salsa.

Ingredients

Seasoning for the meat:

Garlic

Ginger onion

Liquid amino acids

Apple cider vinegar

Tamari soy sauce

Toasted sesame oil

You can add either honey or brown sugar

Guacamole:

Avocado

Onion

Garlic

Salt

Lemon

Salsa:

Tomatoes

Onion

Salt

Pepper

Lemon

Side:

Tortillas

Queso Blanco

Asparagus

Lemon and olive oil

Preparations