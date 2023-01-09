The Avatar: The Way of Water actress has learned to be selective with the projects and people she wants to work on after experiencing sexism and racism early in her career.

Zöe Saldaña Claims Her Rise to Stardom Came From Embracing Her Superpower as an Outsider

Over the last two decades, Zöe Saldaña's career has taken her to the heights of Hollywood and around the globe with leading roles in blockbuster films such as Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and now Avatar: The Way of Water.

The American actress of Dominican descent has broken barriers and made history by being the only actor to appear in three of the five highest-grossing films of all time. Still, her rise to success didn't come without facing sexism and racism along the way.

"I went out for great projects. Sometimes I would go as far as meeting the director. And then I would get feedback that they'd decided to go 'traditional' with the casting," she said in her cover shoot interview for Marie Claire UK. "I'm pretty sure the internal conversations were that they didn't want to go Black; they didn't want to go ethnic."

Zoe Saldana Zöe Saldana. | Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Although the actress felt the sting and allowed herself to feel the "unfairness," she learned a fundamental lesson from the early days of her career.

"I didn't sweat it…" she added. "I realized early on in my career that I don't have to be seen by everybody. I just want to be seen by those who truly see who I am."

With her kind of track record, the probability of everybody seeing her is high, but she credited that to her hard work and putting in the "120%." The rest came from embracing her sense of self as an outsider and surrounding herself with the right company.

Avatar: The Way of Water Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

"I learned that I should only surround myself with people who think like I do. People like Steven Spielberg [who directed her in The Terminal], James Cameron [Avatar], JJ Abrams [Star Trek] and James Gunn [Guardians of the Galaxy] are individuals who've probably had their share of feeling like outcasts," she said.

Adding that "Science fiction provided a blank canvas where they could reinvent themselves and imagine the unimaginable. Well, guess what: I was the same way. And they saw me the same way I saw them."