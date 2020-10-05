LatinXcellence: Zoe Saldana, Big-Screen Icon and Activist

Here at People CHICA we celebrate our Latinidad 365 days a year, but during Hispanic Heritage Month, we go extra hard. Established in 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month (also known as Latino Heritage Month or Latinx Heritage Month) recognizes the generations of Latinos who have positively influenced and enhanced our society. All month long, we'll be celebrating with a series called #LatinXcellence, highlighting people who are making a difference in Latino culture today through their art, work, and activism.

Zoe Saldana doesn't let fame and success blind her. "Power is best enjoyed when it's shared," she says. The Hollywood star has not only opened doors for other women of color on the big screen but has used her fame and influence to become an advocate for the rights of DREAMers and immigrant families. The activist has also spoken out about women's rights, equal pay, defending the Time's Up movement, and the importance of voting in the 2020 election. "If we don't make ourselves count, we don't exist. Please vote," she urges the Latino community. "We have to vote because if not we won't be responsible for the positive change in this nation."

Image zoom (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The proud Afro-Latina — of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent — will return to the big screen in 2021 for Avatar 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in 2022. The actress, 42, recently covered People en Español's Most Influential issue and spoke to the magazine about what it means to lead by example and teach her sons to fight social injustice and help others in need. "I want the boys to know that we've been active and involved in our community," she says about Zen, 3, and twins Bowie and Cy, 5. "When we see something wrong, we do say something and we do something about it."

Image zoom ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)