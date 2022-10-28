In this installment of Chica Says, we explore the challenges of love and how relationships are not found, they are built, based on the new Netflix limited series From Scratch.

Zoe Saldaña's New Series Shows Us that Love is About Choosing Each Other Every Time

I've always been a sucker for a good romantic plot. From a steamy historical fiction novel to unrequited love in a film or television series, I'm here for the twists and turns that come from the heart of two souls that have found each other in this terrestrial plane.

Just last week, on an uneventful rainy Saturday afternoon, I cuddled up next to my dogs on the couch and scrolled through Netflix, only to be blissfully surprised that Zoe Saldaña's new limited series From Scratch, based on the best-selling memoir by Tembi Locke, had just been released the night before.

Feeling the excitement that comes from seeing a Latina play the lead role in a romantic series (we need more BIPOC romance heroines, please!), I was unaware of the journey I was about to embark on when I pressed play on episode one.

"In Italy, we have a saying: 'In dreams, as in love, all is possible" From Scratch

From the seat of my couch I was transported to Florence, Italy, in the early 2000s where Saldaña's character Amahle "Amy" Wheeler is.

Wheeler is an African American woman from Texas who is studying abroad and following her dreams of becoming an artist and not a lawyer—a path her father had planned out for her (right there with you, sis).

Then, as one does under the Tuscan sun, she falls in love with a Sicilian chef, Lino Ortolano played by Eugenio Mastrandrea, and the rollercoaster of emotions begins.

By the second episode, I had already recruited my roommate and we were both invested in what was starting to shape up like a juicy novela. The couple, who up until this point had been living all of our fantasies of Italian love abroad, decides to move to Los Angeles together and fight for their love despite the many social and geographic barriers they were up against.

As an African American, Wheeler's family has their own expectations of how her life should shape up and who she should be.

Meanwhile, Ortolano, a Sicilian who has already broken with family tradition by moving away to become a chef, faces the trials of being an immigrant who can't seem to find his footing and has to start his career from zero in a place where he knows no one. Despite everything, they continue to fight for their love.

From my couch, I watched and reflected with tears in my eyes on the true meaning of love and relationships as I witnessed how these two characters, based on real-life people, decided to choose themselves and each other over and over again.

This isn't any love story created in a writing room: this is real, this is relatable. This is here to teach us something—that it's not so much about finding love in unexpected places and enjoying the ride but choosing to stay when life gets tough and forces us to face a new reality.

For Ortolano and Wheeler, it was transition, acceptance and illness that took center stage in their story.

It was finding the ways in which adversity makes us forget our diversity and brings us closer together. It was about choosing to build this relationship from scratch every single time it needed to happen.

How often do we back away from love in our lives when things get hard? We walk away when our family doesn't like the person that lights up our world, when our partners get sick or when we're having trouble conceiving children.

"Perhaps the greatest loves stories of this century are not the ones where we have the 'happily ever after' with the prince and the forest animals--for the most part, it's the ones we are able to construct together, or alone" Karla Montalván

These are tough questions, but the truth of the matter is that life is not simple, and neither are relationships. Perhaps the greatest love stories of this century are not the ones where we have the "happily ever after" with the prince and the forest animals—for the most part, it's the ones we are able to construct together, or alone.

I've seen Saldaña perform beautifully in many of her roles, but she won me over in From Scratch with her eloquent take on Wheeler.

Mastrandrea's performance of Ortolano also demonstrated the kind of love I can only hope one day to find and share with someone. A love that is true, kind, sweet, understanding and resilient.

Even though my roommate and I are still recovering from the emotional hangover of binging the series in its entirety, I believe on a personal level it has transformed the way I look at love and loss.