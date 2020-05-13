Zoe Saldana Celebrates 20 Years of 'Center Stage,' Her First Film

Like fans of dance movies everywhere, Zoe Saldana is celebrating 20 years of Center Stage this week."Happy 20th birthday Center Stage," she captioned a photo of the movie poster. "You were my first and still one of my favorites." She also took the time to thank all those who were involved in the production, including the cast and crew.

In the movie, Saldana played a ballet student at the prestigious (and fictional) American Ballet Academy in New York City. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Sony is working on a new TV series based on the original film. Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to write, executive-produce, and direct the pilot, while Laurence Mark, who produced the movie and its two TV sequels — Center Stage: Turn It Up and Center Stage: On Pointe — will produce.

It seems unlikely that Saldana will join the new show, given that she's now a Marvel superhero, but a Center Stage fan can always dream. For now, the actress has been staying busy during quarantine home-schooling her boys.