Your Ideal Fall Fragrance, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Looking for your next signature perfume? Here's a pick for every astrological sign.
Aries
Inspired by nights of dancing, this mysterious and sensual fragrance is perfect for adventurous and dynamic Aries.
Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Parfum, $94, target.com
Taurus
An elegantly woody scent with notes of amber and patchouli for the most creative of the earth signs.
MIX:BAR Wood Elixir Eau De Parfum, $19.99, target.com
Gemini
Playful and outgoing, Geminis will love this sweet, fresh early 2000s throwback.
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum, $74, target.com
Cancer
Juicy pear and rose petals dominate this scent inspired by the music of the Cancerian queen herself, Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau De Parfum, $55, target.com
Leo
A spicy, fiery scent fit for these outgoing fire signs who love a taste of luxury.
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Parfum, $78, target.com
Virgo
Practical and sophisticated Virgo will adore this refreshing, citrusy scent that's perfect for any occasion.
Clinique Happy Perfume, $67, target.com
Libra
This fragrance elegantly combines florals and musk, making it perfectly balanced just like Libra.
OUAI Travel North Bondi Eau de Parfum, $22, target.com
Scorpio
Described as the "ultimate femme fatale fragrance," this jasmine-forward scent is ideal for brave and ambitious Scorpios.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum, $103, target.com
Sagittarius
As independent, natural-born explorers, Sagittarians will love being transported abroad by this tropical fragrance.
Island Vanilla by Pacifica Women's Perfume, $26.99, target.com
Capricorn
Remind disciplined and perfectionist Capricorn to give themselves grace with this clean, classic fragrance.
philosophy Amazing Grace Spray, $58, target.com
Aquarius
An electric blend of peonies and black currant that's perfect for an innovative and rebellious Aquarius.
Kate Spade New York Sparkle Eau de Parfum, $85, target.com
Pisces
Creative Pisces will obsess over this dreamy and sensual fragrance inspired by Joshua Tree.
Coach Dreams Eau de Parfum, $85, target.com