Your Ideal Fall Fragrance, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Por Laura Acosta Agosto 04, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of Target

Looking for your next signature perfume? Here's a pick for every astrological sign.

Aries

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Inspired by nights of dancing, this mysterious and sensual fragrance is perfect for adventurous and dynamic Aries.

Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Parfum, $94, target.com

Taurus

Credit: Courtesy of Target

An elegantly woody scent with notes of amber and patchouli for the most creative of the earth signs.

MIX:BAR Wood Elixir Eau De Parfum, $19.99, target.com

Gemini

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Playful and outgoing, Geminis will love this sweet, fresh early 2000s throwback.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum, $74, target.com

Cancer

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Juicy pear and rose petals dominate this scent inspired by the music of the Cancerian queen herself, Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau De Parfum, $55, target.com

Leo

Credit: Courtesy of Target

A spicy, fiery scent fit for these outgoing fire signs who love a taste of luxury.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Parfum, $78, target.com

Virgo

Clinique Happy Perfume, $67, target.com

Practical and sophisticated Virgo will adore this refreshing, citrusy scent that's perfect for any occasion.

Clinique Happy Perfume, $67, target.com

Libra

Credit: Courtesy of Target

This fragrance elegantly combines florals and musk, making it perfectly balanced just like Libra.

OUAI Travel North Bondi Eau de Parfum, $22, target.com

Scorpio

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Described as the "ultimate femme fatale fragrance," this jasmine-forward scent is ideal for brave and ambitious Scorpios.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum, $103, target.com

Sagittarius

Credit: Courtesy of Target

As independent, natural-born explorers, Sagittarians will love being transported abroad by this tropical fragrance.

Island Vanilla by Pacifica Women's Perfume, $26.99, target.com

Capricorn

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Remind disciplined and perfectionist Capricorn to give themselves grace with this clean, classic fragrance.

philosophy Amazing Grace Spray, $58, target.com

Aquarius

Credit: Courtesy of Target

An electric blend of peonies and black currant that's perfect for an innovative and rebellious Aquarius.

Kate Spade New York Sparkle Eau de Parfum, $85, target.com

Pisces

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Creative Pisces will obsess over this dreamy and sensual fragrance inspired by Joshua Tree.

Coach Dreams Eau de Parfum, $85, target.com

By Laura Acosta