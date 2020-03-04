Zion of Zion y Lennox Hospitalized in Mexico City

After traveling to Mexico City for the Spotify Awards this coming Thursday, Zion, of the duo Zion y Lennox, was hospitalized. “We ask for prayers for our brother @zion, may God be in control and allow everything to turn out OK,” the duo captioned a photo of the singer lying on a hospital bed, hooked up to medical cables and machines.

Hector Colón, Zion’s manager, said in an interview that Zion did not feel good on the plane on his way to Mexico. “Everything was OK and all of a sudden he was out of air. We landed and he was feeling really sick, struggling to keep his balance. We didn’t know. I sent Lennox to the hotel and I went with him to the hospital,” Colón said. The manager added they are waiting for test results from his doctors but don’t have a specific diagnosis to share. “They honestly don’t know and they have done a bunch of things. I’m with him here on my own. He is conscious.”

Colleagues and friends reacted to the news and commented. Sebastian Yatra posted praying hands emojis, while Colombian band Piso 21 wrote, “God is with you brother! We are here.” Singer Danny Ocean commented, “Sending you my energy.”

The last post on Zion’s Instagram was a video on stage in Costa Rica and a message thanking fans for an “incredible night” and for singing along. On his Instagram, Lennox also posted the image of Zion hospitalized and asked for prayers.

The duo recently talked to People CHICA about all their great projects for 2020, including a new album and tour to celebrate their 20-year career. “It’s been 20 years of a lot of learning and growth,” Lennox said. “We will have a huge celebration.” Zion talked about their new album, recorded in Medellín, which includes collaborations with Sech and Nicky Jam. “We took various artists and producers, and we were all working hard and creating together. It was special,” he said. “There are new fusions. We have been able to record with some of our favorite artists. This album has been the biggest challenge in our careers and the production that has flowed the best. We made it with a lot of love.” Zion also said he was grateful for Lennox’s friendship. “We know each other a little too well,” he joked. “We respect one another and we’re always there for each other.” His fans and loved ones are all sending good vibes and prayers his way.