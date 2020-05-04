Zhamira Zambrano on Her New Single “Si Es Por Mi”

Venezuelan artist Zhamira Zambrano has always had a special connection with music. "Music just always went with me, we clicked," she tells People CHICA. "No one in my family did music, but since I was little, I would hear a song or an instrument and would feel a connection. It’s something really beautiful and natural."

She's now taking a leap into the urban genre with her latest single “Si Es Por Mi," which is different from her usual, more romantic sound. “'Me Alejo De Ti' came before, which was a ballad and more like what I had been doing for years," she says. "The essence of what I typically do is still there, the romanticism and love ... the song just flowed while I recorded in the studio."

Zhamira loved the concept for the "Si Es Por Mi" music video when the director presented it to her. "It went well with the lyrics and feels youthful and fun," she says. "Thankfully, people have liked it, and I hope they relate to it, which I think they will because a lot of us mess around in our youth."

While she's proud of her Venezuelan roots, she wouldn't say that her home country has played a huge role in her music. "I came to the States 10 years ago and was born in Venezuela, and while it is my country and I love it, I did not get to really develop as an artist there since I came [here] so young," she shares. "In Miami, I have a lot of opportunities that I am grateful for and my career has really taken off here in a way that I know would not have been possible back home."

Before her success, Zhamira competed on the program La Banda in 2016, which she describes as a learning experience. "I did not win but I won the experience. I went to learn and find out about the music industry ... It changed me as an artist and person, it changed my point of view and made me respect artists," she explains. "Sometimes as viewers, we do not know the hours of work that goes into a simple performance. La Banda prepared me for this world that I am getting myself into now."

During quarantine, Zhamira has been in Miami enjoying time with her family. "I’m trying to be positive and do my part and stay home so we can get out of this situation as fast as possible," she shares. "I have composed a few things, and been more involved with the guitar and piano, which are the instruments I dabble with. I have been working out, making recipes, and eating a lot, too."

While she's staying safely at home, she already has new music ready to be released soon. "We worked on it before this whole outbreak happened," she says of two upcoming singles. "But right now I am 100 percent focused on 'Si Es Por Mi.' We will see how things unfold, and when we get out of this situation, hopefully we can tour and do things the right way."

She hopes to work with artists like Karol G, Rosalía, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, and Justin Quiles, but even if those opportunities arise, Zhamira has other goals she would like to achieve first. "Right now it’s still the beginning of my musical career ... I would love to come out with my first album and that’s my first big goal right now," she says. "Obviously after that I would love to tour and play my music all over the world. It would be a dream come true."

Watch "Si Es Por Mi" below.