Zendaya has made Emmy Award history again for her role on HBO's Euphoria.

The 26-year-old actress became the youngest person ever to win twice in the leading actress category and the youngest person of color to be nominated twice in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category.

She beat fellow nominees Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.

"This means so much. Thank you so much," she said in her acceptance speech. "To all the incredible actresses in this category, I'm so honored to be beside you. Thank you to the incredible, incredible cast. Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much."

The actress has been playing the character of Rue in the American teen drama television series written for HBO by Sam Levinson based on an Israeli miniseries created by Daphna Levin and Ron Leshem.

In the series, Zendaya plays a 17-year-old teen who is a recovering drug addict and is struggling with mental illness and coming-of-age issues.

"Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments when I didn't believe in myself. And then lastly, I just want to say, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it helped heal people," she added.

She wrapped up by saying, "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I'm so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me and I carry them with her. So, thank you so much."