Zendaya's Bruno Mars impression is so good, it's scary

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Excuse us while we pick our jaws up from off the floor. We just watched a preview of Zendaya’s Bruno Mars impression, and it’s scary good. The songstress will appear on this Sunday’s episode of Lip Sync Battle, in which she will face off against her Spider-Man: Homecoming costar, Tom Holland.

In the Facebook preview, we can clearly see that Zendaya brought her A-game to the show. Her rendition of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” might be one of the best Lip Sync Battle performances to date. Everything from the dancing to the outfit is scarily accurate — because she looks and acts exactly like Bruno Mars.

We’ve watched it five times already and we’re like…oh my god???

We’re wondering if Zendaya is planning on taking this act to Las Vegas, because we’d give all of our money to see Z perform as Bruno. And then maybe Bruno could perform as Zendaya? Just something to mull over, everyone.

Zendaya is no stranger to doing impressions of her fave celebrities. Last year, she posted a video on her Instagram of herself clad in a impromptu “fur coat” as she impersonated Beyoncé in her “Don’t Hurt Yourself” music video.

In our opinion — blanket or fur coat — she nailed it!

And Z has been the butt of her fans’ impressions, too! In 2015, this fan absolutely slayed his portrayal of Zendaya on Instagram, so much so that Zendaya had to post on her own Instagram to share the love.

So, are we excited to see Zendaya cosplay as Bruno Mars on Sunday’s Lip Sync Battle. Uh, heck yes we are! This bit will go down in history!