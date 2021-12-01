Ortega is looking to build upon her "parents' legacy" as she takes over the company and its multiple fashion chains.

A new era has come for fashion giant Inditex—the parent company behind Zara. The founder's daughter, Marta Ortega, was recently named chairperson by the board of trustees and will be taking over in 2022.

Ortega will be replacing Pablo Isla who has been leading the company since 2011 when founder Amancio Ortega stepped down as chairman.

"I have lived and breathed this company since my childhood, and I have learned from all the great professionals I have worked with over the last 15 years," Ortega said. "I'm deeply honored by the trust that has been placed in me, and enormously excited about the future that we are all about to embark upon together."

The 37-year-old is set to start her new position at the company in April. Prior to taking over, she has devoted the last fifteen years of her career to the company—starting as an assistant at Bershka. She has been credited with fortifying the company's image by leading several campaigns as well as Zara's premium collections.

"I have always said I would dedicate my life to building upon my parents' legacy," she affirmed.

Armacio Ortega founded Inditex in Galicia, Spain in 1975, alongside his ex-wife Rosalia and was able to scale it into the global retail brand it is today.