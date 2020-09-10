Telemundo and BuzzFeed News Team Up to Find Out What Motivates Young Latino Voters

Telemundo and BuzzFeed News have once again teamed up for a study on young Latino voters, but this time they are taking a closer look at what is motivating them to go to the polls in November. According to the new survey, which was conducted among Latinos ranging from 18 to 34, 62.7 percent of respondents said "racial and ethnic social equality" motivates them to vote, while 57 percent said reducing police brutality has pushed them to turn out for the election. The survey also found that the coronavirus pandemic is another reason young Latinos plan to go to the polls this year.

"Like everybody else, Latinos want to have public safety, they want to live in safe neighborhoods, they want good educations for their families, they want good access to health care," Monica Gil, Telemundo’s executive vice president and chief administrative and marketing officer, tells People CHICA. "So in a moment where the coronavirus pandemic has exhausted many of these resources, you see many Latinos that are directly affected at higher numbers than other ethnicities. When it comes to issues of social unrest, this is something that is not foreign to Latinos. We've seen it in our communities for a long time and it's a moment where now the movement has motivated people to demand leadership that will help fix the problems."

Image zoom Mario Tama/Getty Images

The survey also found that young Latinos don't feel represented in the political world or feel that they have a leader to support their community. "The biggest surprise is that when asked to name a leader that has shown up for the local community, a third responded that they still don't feel that there is someone that is fully representing Latinos today," says Gil. "I think that was an awakening for all of us. The other thing that stood out to me is that they're different than their parents. This is a group that is more informed and much more aware, that has a lot more freedom to express themselves, and because of that, they're different than their parents in the sense that they are ready to vote and more motivated to vote than perhaps previous generations."