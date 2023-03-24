Goodbye, Joe Goldberg: Netflix Announces Final Season of YOU
It's looking like Joe Goldberg's past will soon be catching up to him.
On March 24, Netflix announced that its hit show YOU was renewed for its fifth and final season bringing to a close Joe's reign of terror.
The show, which is helmed by actor Penn Badgley, premiered in December 2018 and has enjoyed much success since it debuted.
Season four, which is currently available for streaming, spent five weeks in the Global Top 10 English TV list and also reached the Top 10 in about 90 countries.
In a statement shared with People Chica, Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada, says, "YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season."
He continues, "We're excited—and a bit terrified—to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending."
Although Netflix hasn't released when the final season will air, you can find more information on current and past seasons at netflix.com/you.