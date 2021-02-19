This inspiring Youtuber, entrepreneur, mother and dreamer graces the cover of our March 2021 Chica opener. Discover the journey, passions and go to beauty products of the founder of Birdy Lashes.

Her story is powerful, her example is inspiring and you will definitely want to know more about Yasmin Maya and her journey in the heartfelt interview she shared with our Fashion and Beauty Director Kika Rocha. In this video she talks about her journey, the times when she thought she would not make it and how finally, with a lot of faith, strength, love and support from her family she became a role model to follow. Don't miss getting the chance to know more about her and become inspired as she answers in depth some of the questions you will find below.

How do you define yourself... Influencer, Youtuber, business woman?

I am a 30 year old mother, wife, beauty entrepreneur and lifestyle creator. I was born and raised in the State of México, from a pueblo called Amatepac. I came to the U.S. as a young teen. Being the only girl in the family, I taught myself how to do my makeup and loved glamming my mom and tias.

How and why did you become a content creator?

I uploaded my first video on November 19, 2012. It narrates an incident that almost burned my face, and burnt all of my lashes. Since then I have been a fan of falsies to define my eyes. In 2012, when I was 21 I took a leap of faith and decided to start my beauty YouTube platform and named it after my nickname 'Birdy' but with a beauty twist so it became Beautybird.

Eight years later you are a big success with 3 million followers. How does it feel?

I am a loud Latinx and feel proud of breaking barriers. I have used my voice to speak up and show how proud I am of my Mexican heritage. I feel honored to be seen as an inspiration to those who feel the need to hide their background to be accepted in the beauty industry. I have created a safe home for my 'Beauties', and I am proud to have three million followers.

Image zoom Credit: Cortesia Yasmin Maya

2020 was another milestone for you with one more dream! Tell us about it!

In 2020 I achieved the launch of my very own brand, BIRDY Lashes, born out of my passion for the beauty industry, the love for my culture, and wanting to create lashes and lash tools that are not only the best quality but affordable for everyone.. All the products are $12 and are available at BirdyLashes.com

Image zoom Credit: Cortesia Yasmin Maya

Can you mention a few beauty products you can't get enough of and give some brand names?

Some of my favorite and infallible makeup products that I use everyday to get ready are a primer because it makes your skin flawless and your makeup last longer, like the Dominique Cosmetics Ultra Hydrating Primer. I also use a highlighter to enhance your features and glow, and one of my favorites is the Artist Couture Diamond Luxe Highlighter. Last but not least a bright lipstick. I love red shades. I ams loving a new brand called Dose of Colors that has an amazing range of Liquid Lipsticks and Glosses.

Have the women in tour family shared with you natural beauty tips and tricks? Can you share one?