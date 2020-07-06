Yandel and His Wife Celebrate 19 Years of Marriage With Their Kids

Renowned artist Yandel usually keeps his family life private and rarely shares photos of his loved ones on social media, but he makes an exception for truly special occasions — like the 19th anniversary of his marriage to Edneris Espada Figueroa. Over the weekend, the pair celebrated with their sons, Dereck and Adrian Malavé, as seen on Edneris's Instagram account.

“I want you to wake up for about 80 years with a good morning coffee, a good coffee and the morning, the morning and then the coffee, the point is to wake up," she captioned a photo of the duo, who married in 2004.

The celebration, which took place in Miami, Florida, was filled with lots of love and flowers.

The pair, who met when she was 17 and got married two years later, wore all-white outfits for their celebration, while their sons kept it classy with collared shirts and black ties.