The Academy Award nominated actress shared several snapshots of herself from a recent vacation to San Estaban Atatlahuca.

Yalitza Aparicio Jokes About Not Being Able to Say "No to Food" While Showing Off Toned Physique on Instagram

Yalitza Aparicio has started 2022 already looking and feeling her best.

On January 11, the Oaxaca native heated up social media feeds everywhere with several photos of herself in a super casual ensemble.

The actress was sporting her hair down, high rise jeans and a pink crop top that showed off her toned abdomen while on a recent visit to San Estaban Atatlahuca, a municipality in Oaxaca, Mexico.

"May life mess up our hair 🍃🌿🍃 and take us to wonderful places," the Academy Award nominee wrote on Instagram. "Ignore the belly, but I can't say no to food."

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan said, "beautiful 😍!"

The Roma artist ended the year in the company of her family after celebrating her 28th birthday on December 12.

She kicked off the year by sharing a heartfelt message to all her fans.

"For several days I was disconnected from social media because it's very important for me to dedicate time to my family, but I always carry you in my heart, thank you for opening the doors to your homes to me and thank you for always being there," she wrote. "I wish you a Happy New Year, I love you 😘💕."

Throughout her career, Aparicio has been a champion for representing indigenous women on-screen, off-screen and through her social media platforms.

She made history as the first indigenous woman nominated under the Best Actress category at the Oscars for her role in Roma, was named in the Time 100: The Most Influential People 2019 list and named a Goodwill ambassador for indigenous people in 2019 by UNESCO.