The Oscar nominee will join the beloved show that airs on September 16.

Something a little espooky is coming to our screens this fall. After a three-year hiatus, the beloved show Los Espookys returns to HBO Max.

This second season will run with six episodes that bring back the original cast, including Fred Armisen, Ana Fábrega, Julio Torres, Bernardo Velasco and River Ramirez while introducing special guests such as Isabella Rosellini and Oscar-nominated Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio.

"More fantastic. More mysterious. More Espookier than before," the Roma actress shared on Instagram. "Season 2 of #LosEspookys premieres September 16 on @hbomax."

The half-hour bilingual series was created by Armisen, Fábrega and Torres and follows a group of friends who turn their love of horror into a business venture that creates unique otherworldly experiences to scare their clients.

For the second season, we find Renaldo (Velasco), the leader of Los Espookys haunted by the ghost of a murdered beauty queen. Uncle Tico (Armisen) instructs him on how to get rid of her in the teaser trailer.

"Renaldo, you have to go to the cemetery. Dig up the coffin. Look at the corpse," the voice of Uncle Tico says.

Yalitza Aparicio Credit: Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Renaldo seems worried about the task, saying, "I don't know Tio, that doesn't sound too correct."

According to Forbes, the rest of the series will follow the other characters as they face their own issues, including Tati's adjustments to married life, Uncle Tico's search for a new purpose after his dreams of becoming a valet change and Úrsula challenging the political status quo.