Everything You Need to Know About Anuel AA's Fianceé's Yailín La Más Viral
Yailín La Más Viral has risen to fame after her engagement with Anuel AA. The rapper flaunts her sultry looks & lavish lifestyle on social media, but what lies behind her explosive exterior? Here are seven facts on one of People en Español's "Los Más Bellos" candidates.
Jorgina Guillermo Díaz
Born in the Dominican Republic, the 19-year-old rapper grew up with her mother, Wanda, father and sister Kimberly in Santo Domingo.
In an interview with Peluche Radio, the rapper shared her story and humble beginnings.
Tragedy Strikes
When she was 9 years old, her father died in a tragic car accident. In an interview with Alofoke sin Censura, the singer revealed that her father left her money in his will after his death, which she was planning to use to purchase her first car.
In a separate interview with Peluche Radio, she jokes about how she had to leave her mother's home because she couldn't "cause a ruckus" there.
Going Viral
Yailín went viral after she participated as the only woman in a dance competition.
She then became a popular figure in dembow videos and she contacted El Alfa after he commented on several videos she appeared in.
She was cast for El Alfa's "Pa pa pa" video.
Love at First DM
Anuel and Yailín met on Instagram and their relationship started after the Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren star sent her a heart via DM.
The couple made their engagement official in January through a video shared on social media.
"Already an engaged woman," she wrote. "There's going to be a wedding, people!"
"We're the same person in different bodies"
In an exclusive interview with People en Español, Yailín opened up about the similarities between she and her fianceé.
"We are like two kids together," Yailin says. "I love our relationship because we are ourselves. We both have very toxic personalities!"
Anuel loves to shower Yailín with gifts like lavish pieces of jewelry or filling up her hospital room with balloons after she had plastic surgery.
Touring in the United States
The Dominican rapper is a star on the rise.
She is performing at several venues in the United States throughout 2022.
Los Más Bellos
La Más Viral has been selected for the "Los Más Bellos" competition for 2022.
She is competing against Valeria Marín, Bad Gyal, Bárbara Camila and Helen Ochoa. Voting is now open!