“¿Y Tu Novio?” Season Is Here — Overcome It With These 8 Songs

"Y tu novio" season is approaching #stayfocused — Brenda Barrientos (@bybrendab) November 7, 2016

Yup, it’s that time of year ladies. “¿Y tu novio?” season is in full effect. For those that have no idea what that even means, well, it’s that (really) annoying moment when a relative, usually that one tia, starts to bombard you with personal questions. Questions like: Y tu novio? tu amigito? Cuando te casas? How come you never bring anyone to Thanksgiving dinner? Oh, sometimes you might even get compared to a sibling or cousin, “Look at Michelle and her boyfriend, aren’t they so cute? You don’t miss having one?” (Disclaimer: “¿Y tu novio?” season only affects single people, so chicas with boyfriends, you’re off the hook this year.)

I’m convinced our family members ask questions just to hear themselves talk, and the optimist in me likes to think they only mean well. Either way, it’s a bit obnoxious, since this is the time of year meant for comforting, celebratory vibes. It’s 2018, the Year of the Woman — whatever that means, it’s safe to say we are thriving all on our own.

Here’s a little conversation piece to bring up in case you need a quick way to dodge certain judge-y questions. According to a 2017 report made by the U.S. Census, there are 110.6 million unmarried people over the age of 18. That’s 45.2 percent of the American adult population representing a new set of societal norms. For the first time ever, there are more single adults living their best life in the United States. Just sayin’.

When Bad Bunny said “No hay nada mal, estamos bien” on his track “Estamos Bien” I felt that. Translated to English: “There is nothing wrong, we’re GOOD“ in that which I am — regardless of what a family member might perceive. You can also never go wrong with Rihanna’s 2012 “Pour It Up,” not only is it timeless but also a constant reminder to always keep your priorities in mind. “Money on my mind, money, money on my mind” — in her case it’s money!

From Princess Nokia to Ariana Grande, here are the 8 songs you need to power through the family-filled holiday months and boost your confidence to outwit your unwoke family members.

“She Bad” by Cardi B (ft. YG)

“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande

“Pour It Up” by Rihanna

“Estamos Bien” by Bad Bunny

“FOR THE NIGHT” by Princess Nokia

“Nice For What” by Drake

“Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj (Ft. Beyoncé)

“Smile (Living My Best Life)” by Lil Duval (Ft. Snoop Dogg, Ball Greezy)