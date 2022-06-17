Marvel It-Girl: 10 Looks from Xochitl Gomez that Prove She is a Red Carpet Darling

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' America Chavez has been dazzling fans everywhere on the red carpet with her trend-setting sense of style. Here are some of Xochitl Gomez's most spectacular looks.

1 de 10

Punk Rock

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

For the Lightyear premiere, the 16-year-old actress rocked an edgy Vivienne Westwood plaid corset over an all-white look with black accessories.

2 de 10

Ruby Red

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Is that you, Wanda? Gomez wowed us at the Ms. Marvel premiere wearing a red ombré Hassidriss gown that gave us serious Scarlett Witch vibes.

3 de 10

Summer Glow

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's not just punk rock-inspired fashion—the actress looks great experimenting with all types of looks, like this green and purple number she wore at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.

4 de 10

Vintage Feels

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Elle

Ralph Lauren dressed the Mexican American actress for the Elle Hollywood Rising event, embracing her love of vintage with a polka dot midi dress and a pearl choker.

5 de 10

Glam Moment

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

How stunning is this Steven Khalil gown? Paired with Old Hollywood-inspired waves, this look was perfect for Gomez's star moment at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnes premiere.

6 de 10

Futuristic Chic

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

This monochromatic Dion Lee look with edgy cutout perfectly matched the vibe of Moon Knight.

7 de 10

Ultra-Embellished

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

We loved seeing the young actress match her eye makeup to this intricately embroidered dress from Farm Rio, a sustainable Brazilian brand.

8 de 10

On Trend

Channeling Audrey Hepburn, Gomez walked the Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet wearing a Vivienne Westwood mini dress and black opera gloves, a must-have for celebs right now.

9 de 10

50's Fantasy

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

With her hair up in victory rolls and this Kate Spade outfit, Gomez perfectly updated the 1950s look for the Encanto premiere.

10 de 10

Signature Look

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We love seeing her rock her iconic space buns! They paired perfectly with this silky blue dress from Alexis and silver stilettos.

By Laura Acosta