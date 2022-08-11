Exclusive: Xóchitl Gomez on What She Learned on Set of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Learning is a natural part of life that is necessary for growth in all areas.

Red carpet darling and actress Xóchitl Gomez understands that in order to better her craft, she needs to absorb all the nuggets of knowledge while on set—namely from her blockbuster hit Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which is out on Blu-Ray and Digital now).

On the lessons she learned filming the second Dr. Strange film, Gomez tells People Chica, "Yeah...when I did other projects it was nothing as intense as Doctor Strange. I mean, it was a horror movie. I'd never done anything like that before."

"I mean, I did short films and stuff, but that was a whole other level of just honestly owning the character and just really just doing it, especially with all the screaming and the all the stunts stuff," she continued.

The Baby-Sitters Club actress admits that she took notes from none other than Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch on how much of herself to give to the role of America Chavez.

"I also watched Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch—and, you know, all superheroes [in the film]—just watching them, just really just do it and go for it and go 100%. And if it needs to be dialed back a little bit, you can always dial it back as you went all the way there and you did it as far as you could. And that's something I'll be taking with me, whether it's like emotionally I have to be there 100% or just physically or just mainly just be really present in the scene," Gomez asserts.

Gomez said that her goal was to have director Sam Raimi tell her to "dial it back."

"I remember when I was first starting, I was so scared. I was like, I can't scream. Yeah, I don't know how to do that," she recalls, "I would go home and I was like, 'I could have done so much better. I could have, like, given it my all.'"

The Mexican American actress notes that when she sees Olsen going for it, she decided, "I have to do it."