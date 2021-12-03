Xiomara Castro Makes History As Honduras' First Female President

As the conservative ruling party conceded, Castro de Zelaya becomes the official winner of the presidential race.

A new day is dawning in the vibrant Latin American country of Honduras as it has made history with the election of leftist opposition leader, Xiomara Castro de Zelaya.

Castro de Zelaya ousted the country's conservative National Party that had been in power since 2009, NBC reports. The president-elect beat out Tegucigalpan mayor Nasry Asfura with about 53% of the vote.

In a tweet she shared on November 28, Castro de Zelaya thanked the Honduran people for helping her make history.

She stated, "Thank you, [my fellow country people]! We've turned 12 years of tears and pain into joy. The sacrifices of our martyrs was not in vain. We are ushering in an era of prosperity and solidarity across all sectors without discrimination and sectarianism."

So, what plans does she have once she officially assumes the presidency? According to NBC, she wants to set a firm plan with the United States and the Biden/Harris administration.

During a speech she made earlier this year at a Liberty and Re-foundation party, the president-elect said, "In the first 100 days, we will execute and propose to the administration of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris a plan to combat and address the true causes of migration."