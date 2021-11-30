The political candidate is leading in the polls and set to become the first female president of Honduras.

Who is Xiomara Castro and Why Is She A Big Deal For All the Women in Honduras?

A new political era is on the horizon for Honduras as leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro is leading in the polls and set to become Hondura's first female president.

According to Hondura's National Electoral Council, Castro held the lead with more than half of the votes counted (approximately 53 percent) for over the National Party's candidate Nasry Asfura on Monday. Despite the lack of official results, major news outlets are already calling the race a victory for 62-year-old Castro.

Here's what you need to know about the Central American country's history-making #ChicaBoss.

She is the former First Lady of Honduras

Castro's husband, Manuel Zelaya, was overthrown by the military and business elites in 2009. Since then, Castro has run for president twice in 2013 and 2017 with the center-left party.

"For 12 years, the people resisted, and those 12 years were not in vain," she said in a speech on Sunday. "God takes time but doesn't forget. Today the people have made justice."

She vowed to fight corruption

Under President Juan Orlando Hernández, the Central American nation has faced several allegations of drug trafficking and corruption by the United States government. The president himself has been accused of overseeing state-sponsored drug trafficking, which he has denied.

Castro's victory would also symbolize a "clean slate" for the country after the 2017 election that was riddled with allegations of post-election violence and fraud. During her campaign, she promised to "pull Honduras out of the abyss we have been buried in by neoliberalism, a narco-dictator and corruption."

She is looking to set looser abortion restrictions

