Ximena Duque Welcomes Baby Skye and Talks About Challenging Birth

Ximena Duque and her husband, Jay Adkins, have welcomed a new baby! The couple, who are also parents to three-year-old Luna, shared the first photo of their second daughter Skye Adkins. The Colombian actress, 36, also talked about a complicated birth, which turned out to be an emergency C-section. The former Days of Our Lives star had shared her experience battling coronavirus while pregnant and expressed her relief at finally being able to have her baby in her arms.

"After 20 hours our princess arrived," she wrote on Instagram, along with the first photo of Skye. "The birth ended up being a C-section. I still can't believe how complicated things got, but one thing I am sure of and it's that it was all worth it. I love you my princess. Jay, you are the best husband and daddy, thanks for being by my side."

Duque had to be hospitalized while she was in her third trimester after experiencing fever and shortness of breath due to COVID-19. She overcome pneumonia and was able to return home with her family after testing negative for the virus. Although she received an epidural injection and hoped to have a natural birth, after many hours of contractions, the doctors had to intervene and prepare for surgery to bring Skye into the world.

Image zoom Credit: Instagram/ Ximena Duque