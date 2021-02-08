Ximena Duque Welcomes Baby Skye and Talks About Challenging Birth
The Colombian actress spoke about her daughter's challenging birth after battling coronavirus and shared the first photo of her baby girl.
Ximena Duque and her husband, Jay Adkins, have welcomed a new baby! The couple, who are also parents to three-year-old Luna, shared the first photo of their second daughter Skye Adkins. The Colombian actress, 36, also talked about a complicated birth, which turned out to be an emergency C-section. The former Days of Our Lives star had shared her experience battling coronavirus while pregnant and expressed her relief at finally being able to have her baby in her arms.
"After 20 hours our princess arrived," she wrote on Instagram, along with the first photo of Skye. "The birth ended up being a C-section. I still can't believe how complicated things got, but one thing I am sure of and it's that it was all worth it. I love you my princess. Jay, you are the best husband and daddy, thanks for being by my side."
Duque had to be hospitalized while she was in her third trimester after experiencing fever and shortness of breath due to COVID-19. She overcome pneumonia and was able to return home with her family after testing negative for the virus. Although she received an epidural injection and hoped to have a natural birth, after many hours of contractions, the doctors had to intervene and prepare for surgery to bring Skye into the world.
Ximena's husband Jay shared a message on Instagram hours before their second daughter was born, showing his excitement. "Skye will be here anytime. Luna, your sister is on her way," he wrote. "To have another just like you is so overwhelming to think about. You fill my soul so much that my cup will run over with Skye. Ximena thank you, thank you, thank you for going through all of this for me and our family. What a journey it has been, and wow what the next part of the journey will be. I love you @ximenaduque and @lunaadkins3. And @carabiascristan thanks for being such an awesome son and big brother to these little princesses."