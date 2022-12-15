The Houston Dash soccer star chats about how she honors her Mexican roots and what it means for her to be a 200%er.

Authencity is something that shines through like a bright diamond—you've either got it or you don't.

Knowing who you are and what you bring to the table isn't only half the battle, it is almost always the whole battle. Whether at a Buchanan's distillery or playing your heart out on the soccer field, honoring who you are will always bring about the best results.

Houston Dash soccer star María Sánchez understands that regardless of where she is, she will always proudly display her most authentic self.

Sánchez tells People Chica, "Being born and raised in Idaho by Mexican immigrant parents, I learned the value of my roots. I love being 100% Mexican and 100% American in a country that gives me the opportunity to represent my 200%."

That's why the 200%er partnered up with Buchanan's Whisky, a brand that not only celebrates 200%ers like Sánchez but also knows a thing or two about being true to its roots.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the fútbol star dishes on why it's important for her to align herself with brands that are as authentic as she is and what she needs to plan the perfect soccer watch party.

María Sánchez toasts with Buchanan’s Soccer player María Sánchez toasts with Buchanan's | Credit: Buchanan's

Soccer is a game that has very deep ties to the Latin community. What does it mean for you as a Latina to pursue a career within such a revered sport?

Soccer was always on in my [house's] television because my dad wouldn't miss a Mexican league and Mexican national team soccer game. As we know, soccer is the most popular sport in Mexico and it has some of the most passionate fans in the world.

I grew up hearing soccer was a boy's sport so it was always a struggle to pursue my dream of becoming a professional soccer player. Regardless, I never gave up and slowly changed my family's point of view of women being able to make a career out of the game just like the men do.

I am proudly able to represent my Mexican roots in the sport I love and I do so with the same passion I felt growing up when watching Mexico play.

What are some of your go-to tips for creating a killer soccer watch party?

For me, the most important thing is to enjoy a good soccer game with good company. For me, watching a game means meeting people who have the same feeling about this sport as much as me.

And even better, to enjoy it with a Buchanan's Margarita, my favorite cocktail of the soccer season.

Buchanan's Deluxe World Cup Margarita Buchanan's Deluxe World Cup Margarita | Credit: Buchanan's

Buchanan's Scotch Whisky is known for its commitment to creating a quality product. Why was this partnership something that made sense to you?

I love working with a brand that supports what means the most to me. In the Mexican culture, Buchanan's is always relevant in songs, parties, and simple get-togethers. I know that I'm partnering with a brand that like me, always looks to be the best.

Your partnership with Buchanan's is celebrating being a 200%er. As a 200%er yourself, what does it mean to have such a recognized brand celebrate your lived truth?

I love working with Buchanan's and being part of their campaign to represent the 200% Future. Buchanan's represents and empowers my Hispanic culture.

Maria Sanchez celebrates after scoring a goal María Sánchez celebrates after scoring the second goal of her team during the women's international friendly between Mexico and Colombia at Azteca Stadium | Credit: Getty Images / Hector Vivas / Stringer

Earlier this year you worked with the 200% Futuro Fund—a fund that helps support local communities and nonprofits. Why do you believe it is important to use your platform to highlight organizations like this?

I believe in what represents me. Buchanan's and its 200% Futuro Fund campaign represent what I am. We came into this world to help our people. I'm doing my part, and so is Buchanan's.