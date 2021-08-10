Peruvian chef Pía León was named the World's Best Female Chef in 2021 by the World's Top 50. You go, chica!

If you follow the world of haute cuisine, the name Pía León is one you will recognize. Not only was she named the Best Female Chef in Latin America in 2018, but the Peruvian has also worked in the kitchens of the Ritz Hotel in New York, Astrid y Gastón in Peru, and acted as chef de cuisine of Central Restaurante in Lima, which was named Latin America's best restaurant.

Now, the World's 50 Best organization has named León the World's Best Female Chef 2021, making history as the first Peruvian chef to achieve that title. The franchise awarded León the title after sampling dishes she made using ingredients from Peru's great biodiversity.

"I'm happy, after so much work, it's the perfect moment, the ideal platform to demonstrate that although it can be difficult at times, if you have the will and know what you want, things do happen in their own time and at the right moment," the 34-year-old said in a statement released by the World's 50 Best.

León knew from a young age she would be a chef and helped out at her mother's catering business as a teenager. She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Lima and held internships at renowned international restaurants such as El Celler de Can Roca in Girona and the Ritz in Naples.

"Since I was a child, I really enjoyed cooking, eating and sharing with all the family at the table," she said in a profile video shared by the World's 50 Best. "I think this is the most important reason I became a chef."

The chef's culinary skills were showcased alongside husband and business partner Virgilio Martínez in an episode of Netflix's Chef's Table focused on Martínez and Central. In 2018, the pair opened Kjolle, a Peruvian restaurant run by León that runs on the premise of offering a unique culinary experience for guests.

"Three years ago I decided to open a new place where I can express my own ideas and my voice," she added about Kjolle in the promo video.

Kjolle, like Central, has ranked as one of the top 50 restaurants in the region. For León, the accolades go hand-in-hand with an insurmountable passion for her craft, and she shares an important message for aspiring chefs.