All of the Celebs Who've Attended the World Baseball Classic So Far in Miami
Baseball is the sport of la gente, and there is no greater show of love than the one shown during the World Baseball Classic. It was all love and fun during this year's playoffs, here are some celebs who showed up for their teams at the loanDepot Park, home to the Miami Marlins.
Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony
Two of Puerto Rico's most legendary performers took a quick pic in-between innings as they repped their beloved country.
Randy Martínez
The other half of the singing duo Gente de Zona stopped by the Miami Marlins' stadium to show some love for the Cuban team.
Anthony Ramos
The In the Heights actor couldn't contain his hype while cheering on Puerto Rico.
Osniel el Kimii
The "Dime quien es ese" singer was all love as he cheered on Cuba.
LeJuan James
It was a family affair as James and his parents cheered on their respective countries.
Seidy la Niña
The Cuban-born singer was enjoying all the vibes as she watched the United States take on her home country.
Luis Fonsi
There was nothing despacito about the growing excitement the Puerto Rican crooner felt when Puerto Rico won against the Dominican Republic.
Chiky Bombom La Pantera
The Queen of Self Esteem and influencer was as stylish as ever while showing some love for her native Dominican Republic.
Ozuna
Growing up enjoying the best of both worlds, the "Monotonía" singer was repping both the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
Toño Rosario and Elvis Crespo
It was all smiles between the legendary Dominican "Kulikitaka" singer and the Puerto Rican "Suavemente" performer.
Yandel
The performer showed up and represented la isla del encanto to the fullest wearing his flag's colors while cheering on his team who knocked out the Dominican Republic out of the contending lineup.