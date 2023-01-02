These 9 Brands Make the Perfect Gift for Your Friends Who Work From Home

Remix any dish or snack boards with Sugar Plum Butter Board Seasoning Kit. Mix any of the herb-and-spice blends into softened unsalted butter or vegan butter, wait about an hour for the flavors to combine and settle, then spread onto a wooden serving board, breads or recipes.

The set includes four seasoning options: Apple Cinnamon, Umami, Lemon Garlic, and Sun-dried Tomato.

Uncommon Goods, Sugar Plum Butter Board Seasoning Kit, www.uncommongoods.com, $36