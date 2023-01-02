These 9 Brands Make the Perfect Gift for Your Friends Who Work From Home
Gifting season is still happening as Three Kings' Day is fast approaching. Pamper your friends who work from home with these nine brands that will surely bring the magic into their new year.
Hello Mello Loungewear
Zoom appropriate loungewear? We're here for it. Hello Mello has comfortable, cozy and fashionable to wear inside and outside the house.
Hello Mello, Loungewear sets, www.amazon.com, starting at $27
Emme Essentials
Help your friends create the perfect ambiance to kick off their professional goals for 2023. Emme Essentials has Asian-infused scents on their non-toxic candles that will surely transport anyone to their place of zen.
Emme Essentials, Scented Candles, www.emmeessentials.co, starting at $16
Small Town Cultures
Having quality meals throughout the day is a key part to productive WFH sessions. Small Town Cultures offers gourmet plant-based probiotics are small-batch and made with the fresh waters of the Adirondacks. Indulge in sliced jalapenos, turmeric kimchi, Meyer lemon, and more.
The products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and keto-friendly.
Small Town Cultures, www.smalltowncultures.com, starting at $5.99
Herbal Revolution Teas
Ritual, flavor and nourishment comes together in Herbal Revolution teas. The loose leaf teas are made with delicious and natural ingredients made with artisanal craftsmanship.
Help your friends relax with the Goodnight Moon tea, made with chamomile, catnip, and lemon balm.
Herbal Revolution Teas, Goodnight Moon Tea, www.herbalrev.com, $12
Sugar Plum Butter Board Seasoning Kit
Remix any dish or snack boards with Sugar Plum Butter Board Seasoning Kit. Mix any of the herb-and-spice blends into softened unsalted butter or vegan butter, wait about an hour for the flavors to combine and settle, then spread onto a wooden serving board, breads or recipes.
The set includes four seasoning options: Apple Cinnamon, Umami, Lemon Garlic, and Sun-dried Tomato.
Uncommon Goods, Sugar Plum Butter Board Seasoning Kit, www.uncommongoods.com, $36
Infamous Track Suit
Comfort is key when WFH and your friends will thank you after they try Infamous' Track Suits to keep them warm this winter. Each set is to be interchangeable with various styles made for mix and matching for the most unique fit.
Infamous, Track Suits, www.infamousswim.com, starting at $79
Tea Runners
Find ease in each cupp'a with Tea Runners. The most customizable tea subscription on the market has more than 1000 teas from the industry's top tea companies to deliver quality teas straight to your door.
Tea Runners, Various Teas, www.tearunners.com, starting at $25
Broken Top Body Lotions
Help your friends stay moisturized with hydrating lotions from Broken Top Brands. The lifestyle brand has gone beyond their candles and added linen sprays, lotions, soaps, sanitizers, diffusers and more.
Broken Top Brands, Body Lotions, www.brokentopcandleco.com, starting at $8
Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser
The art of diffusing oils is one of the best for our health and wellbeing. It comes with 7 ambient light modes, two intensity settings for 14 different light combinations.
Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser, www.amazon.com, $39.95