Tune in to this #MotivationMonday for podcasts that will help you celebrate women's rich history and their endless contributions during Women's History Month.

Feel the Feminine Power With These 5 Podcasts That Celebrate All That is Great About Women

Women's History Month is here to honor the contributions and legacy left behind by women around the world across all industries.

These female podcasters are trailblazers in their own right as they bring forward women's voices to discuss a variety of topics within wellness, finance, business and culture.

To help you celebrate Women's History Month, People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—that feature prominent women podcasters that are changing the world with their craft, opinions, expertise and deep conversations.

Woman relaxing at home listening to her phone with headphones on. Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Bailey

Latina to Latina Podcast by Alicia Menendez - English

Alicia Menendez invites her guests to reveal their secrets on making it as Latinas in business and life. The podcast feels like a chat among close friends with candid, authentic and refreshing conversations about the unexpected twists and turns life throws our way.

A Todas Mis Chicas by Airam Toribio - Spanish

Throughout her 20-year journalism career, Airam Toribio has learned an essential lesson: in order to gain insight on topics she knows nothing about, it's best to learn from the experts in her tribe. She has now built a platform for empowerment with her podcast after decades of writing on women's issues.

Black Girls Texting by Glynn Pogue, Sade Parham and Chelsea Pinky - English

Glynn Pogue, Sade Parham and Chelsea Pinky were inspired by conversations held in their group chat to host this unfiltered podcast. Each episode in is candid, open and features opinions and interviews on everything from motherhood to culture to current events.

El club de las 4 am by Óyete Esto - Spanish

Motherhood gets a voice with this podcast that serves as an ode for those who are up at 4 am, navigating the oceans of worries and love that come with this phase in a woman's life. This podcast supports, identifies and helps mothers feel seen as they go about their days (and nights).

Modern Immigrant by Vero - English + Spanish