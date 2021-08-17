A new era of fear and uncertainty regarding women's rights has dawned for women and girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban have seized power of the country two weeks before the United States completed the withdrawal of troops after almost two decades of war.

The militant group promised to uphold women's rights under Islamic Law during their first press conference since taking over the government on Tuesday. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said they are "committed to the rights of women under the system of sharia [Islamic] law" and emphasized women and girls could work and study "within" their "frameworks."

However, Afghans remain skeptical about the parameters of these rights. As insurgents took over the capital, thousands of Afghans fled to the airport and neighboring countries in fear of what Taliban rule would mean for the country's future.

Afghan Women Credit: Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

During their first rule, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban regime became known for its violent treatment of women under their interpretation of Islamic law. Women and girls were brutalized, forced into marriages, prohibited from working or receiving an education, forced to wear a burqa, and had to be accompanied by a male relative when leaving their homes.

Additionally, those who broke the rules received harsh punishment which included public humiliation, beatings and execution by the Taliban religious police. The Taliban also cut off the hands of thieves, stoned adulterers and banned music.

Women's Clinic Afghanistan Credit: Photo by Elise BLANCHARD / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'Afghanistan-conflict-women-health', FOCUS by Elise Blanchard (Photo by ELISE BLANCHARD/AFP via Getty Images

Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan's youngest and among its first female mayors, said she was waiting for the Taliban to kill her on Sunday as the group took over the capital, Kabul.

"I'm sitting here waiting for them to come," she told British newspaper i. "There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?"

Afghani women

Ghafari is an example of the progress Afghan women made outside of Taliban control and under a Western-backed government that for the last two decades saw women receive an education and hold jobs in the government.

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the face by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating for girls' education, shared her fears for the future of Afghan women and girls after the takeover.

"Afghan girls and young women are once again where I have been—in despair over the thought that they might never be allowed to see a classroom or hold a book again," the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times. "Some members of the Taliban say they will not deny women and girls education or the right to work. But given the Taliban's history of violently suppressing women's rights, Afghan women's fears are real."

Yousafzai recounted reports of female students and workers who are already being turned away from universities and offices. She said an activist she spoke to wants the Taliban to be specific regarding women's rights, fearing a return to religion-only education in schools.

"We will have time to debate what went wrong in the war in Afghanistan, but in this critical moment we must listen to the voices of Afghan women and girls," Yousafzai added. "They are asking for protection, for education, for the freedom and the future they were promised. We cannot continue to fail them. We have no time to spare."

Women Afghanistan

Jake Sullivan, White House National Security adviser, told reporters on Tuesday the United States would fight to uphold women's rights in Afghanistan, reinforcing that the decision for the U.S. to withdraw troops from the country was not a choice "between saving those women and girls and not saving those women and girls."