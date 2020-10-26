19 Women at Georgia ICE Facility Say They Underwent Surgery Without Consent

The new report comes a month after a whistleblower nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center raised questions about how immigrant women were treated at the facility.

According to a new report written by a team of nine OB-GYNs and two nursing experts from academic medical centers like Northwestern University, Baylor College of Medicine, and Creighton University, at least 19 women have alleged that they experienced medical abuse — including forced surgeries — while in detention at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Georgia.

The 19 women were all patients of Dr. Mahendra Amin, the primary gynecologist for the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia. The team who produced the report reviewed more than 3,200 pages of records, including pathology and radiology reports, prescriptions, surgical impressions, and consent forms, which support the women's allegations.

The report comes just over a month after Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the center, filed a complaint alleging that Dr. Amin had been performing unnecessary procedures on detainees. Following Wooten's complaint, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for a congressional investigation into the center's practices.

According to the five-page report, which was submitted last week to members of Congress, medical experts found an "alarming pattern" in which Dr. Amin allegedly subjected women to unnecessary and unwanted gynecological surgeries, in most cases performed without their consent. "Both Dr. Amin and the referring detention facility took advantage of the vulnerability of women in detention to pressure them to agree to overly aggressive, inappropriate, and unconsented medical care," the report states.

One 28-year-old woman said that she awoke from surgery chained to a hospital bed and immediately asked a nurse, "Do I still have ovaries? Can I still have kids?" reported the Los Angeles Times. The woman claimed Amin had performed a cystectomy and a dilation and curettage without her consent. Her medical records show the procedures were done, but do not include a signed consent form.

Danielle Bennett, an ICE spokeswoman, referred the Times to the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General. "Out of deference to the ongoing OIG investigation, ICE is not providing any new comment or making public any additional data regarding this matter," Bennett said.

Scott Grubman, Amin's lawyer, told the Times that he is "legally prohibited from responding to anything related to medical care on a specific patient without that patient signing a HIPAA release allowing him to do so."