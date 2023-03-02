If you haven’t already heard of these brands, you’ll want to incorporate them into your beauty routine ASAP.

This Women's History Month, we're putting our cash towards empowering female business owners.

Over the past few years, we've seen a number of new, exciting brands led by women that are pushing the boundaries of beauty forward.

From hair care that goes beyond the shower, to skin care that puts your mental health first, to make-up that simplifies your routine, this roundup has something for everyone.

Kitsch

Colombian American founder Cassandra Morales Thurswell launched Kitsch at 25 years old with just one product—a hair tie.

Now, she's expanded into a booming business beloved by regular gals and celebrities alike for their hair care products that go beyond shampoo and conditioner to protect your hair at all times, like their luxe satin pillowcases.

Right now, we're loving their new Pre-wash Scalp Oil with rosemary and biotin.

Kitsch, products start at $4, mykitsch.com

selfmade

Stephanie Lee's selfmade is a 100% female and non-binary-run business that addresses self-care beyond just beauty by prioritizing mental health.

Their clean, multi-use products are developed in partnership with a team of BIPOC mental health experts to add an extra layer of self-care to your skin care routine.

Try their Comfort Zone bundle for a serum and lotion that will protect your skin from dehydration and stress.

selfmade, items start at $18, beselfmade.co

Alleyoop

Founded by Leila Kashani, Alleyoop's mission is to simplify your beauty routine with efficient, multifunctional products and tools that help you get out the door quicker.

Plus, their cute, nostalgic packaging, like the 4-in-1 Touchup Pen, always stands out in your makeup bag.

Their new Game Face Second Skin Concealer also features a hidden sponge to help blend out the product in mere seconds.