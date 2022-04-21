7 Witchy Books that'll Help You Tap Into Your Inner Earth Goddess Energy
Earth Day (April 22) is a hop and a skip away. Typically, folks take this day to honor the bountiful blessings that the planet has given them, while also tapping into more spiritual energies. For our #Bookmarked series, we've compiled a list of seven books to help you celebrate the pachamama.
Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color
Reclaim your ancestral spirituality and brujería with a book that seeks to honor everything that makes BIPOC witches truly special. In this memoir and ritual guide, author Lorraine Monteagut, Ph.D., destigmatizes the honored rituals of the witch that have been passed down throughout generations.
Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color, Lorraine Monteagut, Ph.D., $22, amazon.com
The Green Witch's Garden: Your Complete Guide to Creating and Cultivating a Magical Garden Space
A witch's practice is an entirely spiritual journey which sees each witch drawing energy from different herbs, stones, planets and flowers. With The Green Witch's Garden, Arin Murphy-Hiscock wants to help enhance your practice so that you can maximize the power of your magical space.
The Green Witch's Garden: Your Complete Guide to Creating and Cultivating a Magical Garden Space, Arin Murphy-Hiscock, $13.45, target.com
Bruja Born
A departure from the other books in this list, but no less important, Bruja Born is a fictional novel by Zoraida Córdova that dives into what happens when a spell goes wrong. Follow the story of Lula Mortiz as she tries to undo the grave error that she made.
Bruja Born, Zoraida Córdova, $9.72, walmart.com
Herbal Magic: A Handbook of Natural Spells, Charms, and Potions
Plants are powerful, especially when they are being used in ways that maximize their internal properties. In Herbal Magic, Aurora Kane gives readers a step-by-step playbook on the best practices for sourcing plants, working with them and creating powerful potions and charms.
Herbal Magic: A Handbook of Natural Spells, Charms, and Potions, Aurora Kane, $17.99, barnesandnoble.com
Hermanas: Deepening Our Identity and Growing Our Influence
There are many paths to living a truly spiritual life. With Hermanas, authors Natalia Kohn, Noemi Vega Quiñones and Kristy Garza Robinson, rejoice in everything that God has granted them, lean in on the power of community and embrace the gifts that they have been given.
Hermanas: Deepening Our Identity and Growing Our Influence, Natalia Kohn, Noemi Vega Quiñones, Kristy Garza Robinson, $17.99, amazon.com
Encyclopedia of Natural Magic
When used in conjunction, herbs, stones, incenses and oils can prove to be potent allies when creating a magical space. In Encyclopedia of Natural Magic, John Michael Greer gives a detailed breakdown of how practitioners can use natural elements like herbs, trees, stones, metals, oils, incenses and more to their full potential.
Encyclopedia of Natural Magic, John Michael Greer, $19.32, walmart.com
The Mexican Witch Lifestyle: Brujeria Spells, Tarot, and Crystal Magic
Author Valeria Ruelas grew up surrounded by the beautiful spiritual practices of brujería in her home, and always deeply understood how transformative it could be. In her book, The Mexican Witch Lifestyle, she offers readers the best way to build their altar, how to read tarot cards and a complete guide to crystals.
The Mexican Witch Lifestyle: Brujería Spells, Tarot, and Crystal Magic, Valeria Ruelas, $17.99, barnesandnoble.com